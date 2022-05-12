June Shannon Brags About 8 Months of Orgasms with Boyfriend Justin Stroud

Again and again, June Shannon has defended her boyfriend Justin Stroud.

She says that he's not after fame or fortune, poses no danger to her sobriety, and claims that he had no idea who she was when they met.

Now, the grandmother is getting NSFW while boasting about her romance with the younger man.

Eight months into things with Justin, she is bragging about laughs, love, and orgasms.

"lol this is one of first and one of his favorite #tiktok," June captioned a video, which we have included, after she shared it to Instagram.

Tagging Justin, she wrote: "@officialsmallz1 he had no idea what he was getting into."

"And," June announced, "it’s been the best 8 months of life honestly."

June included the tags: "#tiktok #crazy #truelove #mamajune #happinesss #myforever"

In the video itself, June lipsyncs to: “Imagine dating me and then boom! Your life is filled with laughter, orgasms and unconditional love."

On top of the video, she captioned: "You think you can handle this."

Fans have watched with varying levels of concern since June and Justin first hooked up.

Between his own addiction history to June's deeply troubled past to Justin posing beside a notorious hate symbol, there are valid reasons to worry.

And on this season of Mama June: Road to Redemption, we'll apparently see what the reality of their romance is for ourselves.

“He understands like what I’ve been through," June shared in a previous interview with In Touch Weekly.

"Like, he knows everything, and I’ve been able to share parts of my life. that I’ve not ever been able to share with anybody," she continued.

June added: "He knows what’s going on in my past."

"He knows what’s went on, what’s going on now. And he’s like, ‘OK, I’m just gonna love you through it,'" June reported.

She celebrated that she and Justin can simply "be goofy together."

June admitted that Justin "does like thicker girls," but added that he supports her on her weight loss journey.

June has also clapped back hard at worried fans who think that he's taking advantage of her.

He's not a "clout-chaser," she insisted, citing that he allegedly turned down producers when they wanted to essentially offer him reality TV stardom.

Only time will tell how accurate June's assessment of his ambitions may be, but it sounds believable -- not everyone wants to be famous, after all.

Justin allegedly did not even know who June was when they first met.

On the one hand, that is a tough pill to swallow, because June has been a public figure for over a decade.

At the same time, however, we all experience the same world very differently. What seems like "basic knowledge" to one person might not be, especially when it comes to pop culture.

June also insists that Justin is not trying to mooch off of her renewed reality TV success.

While she can enjoy relative financial security and benefits of fame (a far cry from her pre-addiction spiral net worth, however), Justin's not after that.

June says that she actually moved in with him, not the other way around, when they first shacked up together. Huh.

As for the "orgasms," well, June may be boasting, but she's lipsyncing to someone else's audio.

TikTok is a nightmare app often used so that children can spread misinformation to each other, but sometimes it's just used for goofy cute posts like June's.

We're, uh, happy for her and Justin for their eight months of ... all of that, we suppose.