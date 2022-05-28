Tammy Slaton Curses Off Critic: I'll Do What the F--k I Want!

Tammy Slaton has a new boyfriend.

A new, thinner figure.

But the same snarky attitude.

And thank goodness for that, right?

As previously detailed, the 1,000-lb Sisters star appears to have found love inside of a rehab facility, having recently gushed over someone named William Michael Mooney.

“I love you William Michael Mooney,” Slaton commented this month, adding four diamond ring emojis, after her alleged soulmate changed his Facebook cover photo to a picture of her a couple weeks ago.

Tammy also did so after Mooney gushed over his girlfriend on social media.

“Words can’t even express how safe and loved I feel with you," Mooney wrote on May 18, addressing Tammy and adding: "I’m forever grateful for everything you do my love."

How wonderful for these two, right?

Yes, we'd certainly say.

But certain trolls on the Internet simply can't let others be happy, as evidenced by a comment Slaton received a few days ago on Facebook.

"Maybe you should concentrate on losing weight instead of dating," some mean and judgmental person wrote on the platform.

But Slaton wasn't about to sit back and take such abuse.

"Maybe stay in your lane worry about your own freaking self and not worry about what the f-ck I do," she shot back.

BOOM!

ROASTED!

Mooney has also faced some backlash for this relationship.

But he's also stood up strong in the face of such trolling.

“How the hell did this happen?” a follower asked Mooney in the Comments section of his own Facebook post in May, one that confirmed his romance with Slaton.

“You trying to make it into season 4 or something?” asked the same individual.

“I don’t care about the fame or clout," replied Mooney, adding:

"I chased her for three almost four years now, and now I’m the happiest I’ve been in years.

"I just wanna see her succeed. I don’t care what she looks like; It’s what beats on the inside of her chest that counts.

"I want to help her through everything."

We should all find someone who feels that way about us, shouldn't we?

In November 2021, Tammy entered a rehab facility for her food addiction.

Shortly after she arrived, though, she experienced a majoy health scare when she had difficulty breathing... was rushed to the hospital ... and then placed in a medically induced coma before undergoing a tracheotomy that helped save her life.

Since that time, Slaton has lost 115 pounds, accordingg to her brother.

Most important and urgently?

She has reportedly qualified (at last!) for bariatric weight loss surgery, a procedure that doctors will refuse to perform on patients who are excessively overweight.

Slaton has fallen under the minimum weight to be approved for the surgery, however, and will go under the knife some time this summer.

We are so very proud of her!