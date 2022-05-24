Jenelle Evans to Fans: Y'all Wanna Buy My Nude Photos?

Earlier this month, Jenelle Evans joined OnlyFans.

There's nothing wrong with that, of course, but the move came as somewhat of a surprise, as Evans spent years berating and bullying other reality stars who joined the site with the goal of supplementing their income.

Making the situation even more bizarre was the fact that Jenelle's husband, David Eason, also joined OnlyFans.

Many observers took the back-to-back announcements as tacit confirmation that Jenelle and David are broke and increasingly desperate for cash.

And the couple's behavior in the weeks since has seemed to further verify that this is a part of a last-ditch effort to pull themselves out of a deep financial hole.

Jenelle charges $20 a month for access to her content, which is more than even mainstream stars like Bella Thorne and Amber Rose charge.

Not only that, subscribers are asked to shell out even more for access to Evans' most risqué photos, which -- she has implied but not explicitly stated -- include nude photos.

Evans has been advertising her content on Instagram in an effort to drum up more subscribers.

Calling herself a "freak" and informing fans that she's currently "kid-free," Jenelle has been posting pics in which she appears to be naked, and her private parts are obscured only by strategically-placed emojis.

The implication seems to be that subscribers can see the unedited versions by shelling out for her monthly fee, but on Reddit and elsewhere, fans have complained that Evans is demanding even more cash for access to her nudes.

We're relying on secondhand accounts here, because -- well, we're not about to pay for access to Jenelle's page.

For his part, David has been similarly ambitious in trying to lure more subscribers to his account.

The 33-year-old posted the photo below this week, seemingly in order to give fans an indication of what they can expect if they subscribe.

"I really appreciate all the love yall been giving me on my OF!" Eason wrote on Instagram.

"My DMs are poppin and everyone is being so nice! Yall have really given me the biggest confidence boost!" the former reality star added.

"If you want to chat with me one on one or see the rest of [the] pictures like this just hit the link in my bio!"

Jenelle recently attended a party thrown by Briana DeJesus, seemingly in the hope that she would be able to regain her spot on Teen Mom 2 by doing so.

But while an MTV camera crew was on hand at the event, it seems unlikely that Evans will be able to trick her way back onto the show after being unceremoniously fired in 2019.

Neither Jenelle nor David has worked in the years since.

Jenelle has claimed that her OnlyFans page is enjoying incredible popularity in its first month.

Of course, those numbers are likely to drop off dramatically in month two, after the first round of subscribers feels that their curiosity has been satisfied.

We hope Jenelle is saving the money she's earned, but that would be extremely out of character for her.