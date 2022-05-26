Jacob Roloff Reveals Paltry Reality Show Salary, Says TV Sucks Your Soul

Jacob Roloff has once again put the world of reality television on blast.

The younest son of Matt and Amy Roloff, Jacob quit Little People, Big World in 2016, stating at the time that he could no longer play a role in something as phony and as scripted as this TLC series.

He said back then that his family members scarcely acted like themselves in front of the camera.

A few years later, Jacob alleged that a producer molested him during shooting -- perhaps shedding a very different sort of light on the VERY troubling reason he chose to walk away.

Jacob, who welcomed his first child with wife Isabel in late 2021, has mostly remained out of the spotlight since making this career choice... although he will pop up and now and then on social media.

Often, he does so in order to call out members of his family.

Or, in his latest case on Twitter, in order to call out the industry in which his family has made a living for well over a decade now.

On Tuesday night, for example, Jacob wrote to social media followers about something rather personal and, up until this point, something unknown: The salary he made as a Little People, Big World cast member.

"People don’t realize I was paid roughly $6/hr to be filmed for my whole childhood," Jacob Tweeted, adding of the misperception that follows him around.

"I’m still called rich derisively lol."

The 25-year old went on to note that he could have stuck around and maybe earned more as he grew older on the program, but...

"I wish I went scorched earth but I value family," he wrote.

"I wish I kept filming but I value my principles and my soul. Life is complicated."

This isn't the first time Roloff has made a reference to reality TV being a very bad influence.

"Did I screw up not selling my soul for TV & ad money?" asked Jacob just about a month ago. "Hope not lol but rent is too damn high and I work too damn much. Life is for vibes."

It sounds as if Jacob is struggling a bit financially... and realizes that there's money to be made on television... but he just can't bring himself to stoop to what he believes to be a very low level.

And it may be hard to blame the guy, based on what he's been through.

In December 2020, Roloff stunned observers when he accused the aforementioned producer of molesting him.

"It is often much easier to think about things than it is to talk about them, and so this disclosure has been delayed, but through that delay I have found the fortitude and words," he wrote back then.

He continued back then, naming his alleged perpetrator as follows:

"As a child, after what I realize now was a long grooming process, I was molested by an executive field producer for Little People, Big World, Chris Cardamone."

"I do not expect to provide details of this encounter at any point publicly. I do hope he is never allowed around children again.

"I choose to disclose it now as it remains a traumatic memory that needs to be exorcised of any further power over my development."

Jacob also delved into the entire reality TV universe at the time he made this admission, writing:

"I continue my own contemplation on the voyeurism involved in the entire enterprise of reality television -- a massive spectacle of drama and pain and argument and invasion, with a little joy sprinkled over, that viewers watch completely disassociated from the complex humans inside the simplistic "characters" they see on TV.

"Yet, there is no inherent causal connection between reality television production and childhood trauma.."

Jacob continued back then along the same critical lines of right now.

"We are still sprinting ahead with the enterprise deaf, dumb, and blind, asking for forgiveness later, instead of asking harder preliminary questions of ourselves," he wrote.

"The profits were indeed sweet.

"The actual experience was more complicated."

To conclude at the time, Roloff pointed his finger directly at his molestor:

"It must finally be emphasized that all fault lies with the predator, and no fault lies with any of my family

"I am certain that this is a positive moment for me, and another step toward a brighter future."