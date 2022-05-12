Hannah Gosselin Launches Beauty Line, Looks Unrecognizable in Birthday Photos

It's official, and it's officially unsettling for those who watched her as a child on television:

Hannah Gosselin is all grown up.

The former TLC star -- who is one of eight children, and one of the many sextuplets, born to Jon and Kate Gosselin -- turned 18 this week.

Yes, Hannah Gosselin is now 18 years old.

The teenager celebrated this occasion via a gathering at the Sugar Factory, using the opportunity to announce that she's following in the entrepreneurial footsteps of Kylie Jenner.

Hannah now has a beauty line, folks.

"I’m so excited to announce the launch of my 𝓃𝑒𝓌 beauty brand @gosselingirlbeauty," wrote Hannah on Wednesday, along with the Instagram photo below.

"Skin care as a teenager can really be a challenge, luckily my all natural products have made this time a whole lot easier, and I know they will do the same for you."

Concluded Gosselin in her unexpected announcement:

You'll absolutely love my deliciously sweet and clean s line of products, that include fruit forward facial serums and elixir. They are more than just a product, they have incredible scents and textures that offer a true experience.

Even better, my droppers are 50% recycled plastics, natural plant pigmented, and of course vegan and cruelty free, which means the world to me!

Hannah -- who has lived with her dad full-time for close to a year now -- arrived at the aforementioned eatery with Jon, who later took to Instagram to congratulate his daughter on her new endeavor.

“I’m very proud of you,” he wrote.

It's worth noting that, as far as we can tell, mother Kate Gosselin didn't say anything in public to her daughter or about her daughter's business plans.

Speaking to Entertainment in honor of her birthday, Hannah opened up a little bit about where things stand with her infamous mom.

"I chose to live with my dad, I feel like I just made the choice for myself," she told ET, adding:

"I have always been closer with my dad and we've always had a strong good relationship."

As for what went wrong while residing with her mom, along with her many siblings?

"It's a lot, growing up in a very busy household with lots of kids," Hannah admitted this week.

"And there's not really a one-on-one relationship, for attention, that you have with your parent.

"I felt like my dad gave me that attention and a feeling like I had a good solid relationship with a parent."

While Jon has confessed to not having talked to six of his kids in years, Hannah did say she's in at least some touch with her mom.

“My relationship with my mom is pretty stable,” she told ET.

“Like, we text each other and call each other on an average basis.

"She just, you know, wished me a happy birthday. You know, told me she loved me and it was great. Like, an average birthday text.”

An average birthday text. Could be a lot worse, we suppose.