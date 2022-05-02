Farrah Abraham Shares Photos from Fresh Round of Butt Injections (Because Of Course She Does)

You know what they say on Parks and Recreation, don't you?

Sometimes, you just need to treat yourself!

Farrah Abraham went ahead and took this advice last Friday, giving herself an early Mother's Day present by scheduling a visit to a plastic surgeon's office and updatiing her rear end via a couple of injections.

She documented the experience on social media, too, of course:

On Friday, the 30-year old mother of one uploaded a video of her bare bum in a white robe as she leaned over a bit and presented this body part to a doctor.

“Mother’s day laughs brought to you by laughing gas,” Abraham quipped.

In another piece of footage, Farrah featured her surgeon tending to her newly-injected behind, telling followers in the process:

“It’s in there. I’m so excited moms, check it out.”

Also opting for facial fillers, the former Teen Mom OG cast member wrapped up her mommy makeover with injections around her jawline.

The MTV personality has become infamous for her many turns under the knife and/or in front of the needle.

She's undergone a rhinoplasty, received chin implants and also had several breast augmentations.

Which, hey, you know... zero judgment on our end. For the procedures themselves, at least.

In 2017, however, Abraham recapped a vaginal rejuvenation surgery because she hoped it would restore her most private of parts to their pre-birth state.

Which, again: Fine, cool, awesome. This isn't even that uncommon of a procedure for many women around the world.

Farrah, though, had her young daughter, Sophia, document the procedure.

Sophia was also behind the camera in 2018 when Farrah previously had her butt injected with supposedly helpful chemicals.

“You’re a wacko, why is your daughter filming it?” asked one concerned and confured Instagram commenter back then.

A second user chimed in as follows:

“Soon it’ll be Sophia herself. What kind of a mom are you? If I would be in the US, I would have called children services already on you."

Farrah, of course, reads her replies pretty closely and was ready with a clapback at the time.

"This is non-invasive just like blood work or getting shots," the polarizing ex-reality star told critiics, adding:

"Our children are curious so more power to Sophia learning about aesthetics and health.”

Those concerned about Abraham as a parent can at least take solace in the fact that she hasn't had sex in three years.

It'll be hard for her to procreate for a second time at that rate.

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Abraham allowed 13-year old Sophia to pierce her septum.

“To those who might feel it is inappropriate that my daughter got her nose professionally done, legally done, I’m all about being legal,” she explained to TMZ in February 2022.

“So, congratulations to Sophia.

"I’m wishing her the best in her teen years, and if she wants to get more piercings, more power to her. If she doesn’t, that’s awesome too.”