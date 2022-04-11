Farrah Abraham: I Haven't Been Penetrated in 3 Years!

To Farrah Abraham, irony isn't rain on one's wedding day.

Nor is it 10,000 spoons when all you need is a knife.

Instead?

Irony, if you ask the former Teen Mom OG cast member, is being known for promiscuous activity... when you've barely been touched by a man in YEARS!

Appearing on the latest edition of the podcast Howie Mandel Does Stuff, Abraham was asked by the host if she's dating at the moment.

No, Farrah replied, prior to dropping a very personal bombshell:

"I haven't dated or had sex for three years."

The former MTV personality continued: "I'm open to dating now that I got out of the trauma center, but I'm taking that very slow... I'm ready for something real, but I'm not in a rush."

Abraham, of course, was fired by Teen Mom producers in 2017 afte starring in a number of adult webcam videos.

The polarizing star previously filmed sex tapes with Vivid Entertainment back in 2013 and 2014 with well known X-rated actor James Deen.

Farrah very recently returned to the network to film one episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion with her ex-co-stars.

But she stormed off the set after getting accused of racism and later railed against everyone associated with the Teen Mom franchise.

"The world is tired of hate, attacks, abuse and non consent culture," Farrah Tweeted in early February after her one episode aired, adding at the time:

"Teen mom GOOD LUCK or what is this 'Take Advantage of Teen Moms' since it's not teen moms anymore.

"These people are deplorable. This ship has sailed.

"Future teen mothers WATCH OUT & STAY STRONG!"

Shortly after the spinoff aired, and after Abraham was arrested for allegedly slapping a nightclub security guard, Farrah checked into a treatment facility for a 30-day stint to deal with trauma.

She has since left and said she wants to become a stand-up comic.

While speaking with TMZ, last week Farrah said that her rehab stay was "life-changing," and that "It didn't only make my year -- it made my life."

Abraham added:

"I can have grit and I can move forward and not let legal problems that bother me and don't affect my time with my daughter and making friends and getting ready for new career steps."

Farrah, one might argue, isn't the most popular Teen Mom of all-time.

There's plenty one could say about her exploits, most notably the way she seems to take advantage of her daughter, exposing 12-year old Sophia to far too much publicity and trying her best to profit off the young woman.

It's disturbing at times.

At many times, really.

Go ahead and say what you want about Farrah as a mother, though.

Or even as a person in general.

But when it comes to men? And sleeping around? And all the insults often hurled Abraham's way in this regard?

Critics may wanna check themselves before they wreck themselves -- because, in this one arena at least, Abraham is pretty darn innocent and has been for awhile.