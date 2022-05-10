Britney Spears Shares Thirst Traps, Gets Mom-Shamed by Trolls

by at .

Not even setting a date with hunky fiance Sam Asghari has slowed Britney Spears' roll -- specifically, her camera roll.

In a series of recent Instagram posts, Britney has bared her glorious body while hiding her baby bump.

Some things are private, after all, even in the age of social media.

But according to some concern trolls flooding the comments under her posts, Britney should keep her whole body under wraps -- because she's a mom. What??

Britney Spears IG photodump from Mexico

"Photo dump of the last time I was in Mexico BEFORE there was a baby inside me," Britney captioend one set of photos.

She then asked: "Why the heck do I look 10 years younger on vacation?"

The pics themselves show Britney, her hands covering the tips of her breasts and a pink heart emoji covering her genitals, flaunting her full frontal self.

Britney Spears IG pre-pregnancy photodump

The music legend posted a series of iterations of the same photo under different lighting filters.

"Don’t underestimate the power of doing it myself and shooting with a selfie stick!!!" Britney captioned another batch. "Photo dump before there was a child inside me "

In another post, Britney wrote: "I love you all SSSSSSSSSOOOOOOOOOO much!"

Britney Spears IG love you all so much

For many years, Britney Spears was unable to post whatever she wanted, because she had little to no actual control over her life.

She was spied upon, forcibly sterilized, forbidden from marrying or driving her car, and forced to take powerful medications against her will.

The collective support of millions (and a first-rate attorney) helped her to fight for her freedom. Now, she's exercising that freedom by living her life.

Britney In Polynesia

Or, to hear a small but vocal minority of concern trolls tell it, Britney's thirst traps are a "cry for help" and somehow unbecoming of a mother.

“This is starting to get uncomfortable," commented one judgmental weirdo.

Another seemed to long for the reign of Jamie Spears, thoughtlessly writing: “Someone please take her phone.”

Britney Spears Bares All ... Except Baby Bump

“This girl she is sick, she is crying for help," another declared without explanation.

"We don’t need to see this," a controlling troll insisted, "and we don’t need to see it 5 times in a different filter."

And then, of course, came the inevitable mom-shaming.

Britney Spears in 2000

"Please have a little respect for yourself and your children," one commenter wrote without showing any respect themselves.

"This is public. Do you want your son’s friends seeing this type of thing?" the troll continued. "You are better than this."

Britney's sons are teens. Their friends can see any naked woman they want through the internet, and probably aren't setting their sights on 40-year-olds.

Britney Without a Top

"What are you doing stop it," another of these weirdos demanded.

Another controlling commenters wrote: "Oh no Britney don’t do this things."

Given recent horrible news, it's no surprise that a lot of people out there feel entitled to tell a woman what to do with her own body.

Britney Spears Barely Conceals Her Butt

What's interesting is that there are, of course, untold thousands of Instagram accounts that display this much -- and more -- on a daily basis.

There are accounts that don't ever post without a full naked butt in the picture.

Is it ageism that has people singling out Britney? Is it ableism, because of her mental health? Or do people just love to harsh a famous person's vibe? Maybe ... it's all three.

Show Comments
Tags:

Britney Spears Biography

Britney Spears, Post-Dance
Wow. Britney Spears is ... just.... OMG. Wow. Just wow. With this girl, that's about all we can say at this point. Once the biggest... More »
Born
Birthplace
Kentwood, Louisiana
Full Name
Britney Jean Spears

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Photos

Britney Spears Bares All ... Except Baby Bump
Britney at 13
Britney Models on Instagram
Britney With Her Trophy
Britney Spears Models By the Door
Britney Spears' Baby Bump in a White Tied-Off Blouse

Britney Spears Quotes

I miss it here so much! I love it so much! It makes me it's kinda like bittersweet coming here because I used to live here for two years. And when I come here, it's like, man, I wish I had my apartment here still.

Britney Spears [on New York City]

MTV has long played an important role in my career. How can I not be there to kick off their 25th VMAs?

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Videos

Britney Spears Twerks In Tiny Dress, Raises Concerns About Mental Health
Britney Spears Twerks In Tiny Dress, Raises Concerns About Mental Health
Britney Spears Bares Glorious Body Again on Steamy Beach Vacation
Britney Spears Bares Glorious Body Again on Steamy Beach Vacation
Britney Spears: My Dad and My Church-Going Mother Belong in JAIL!
Britney Spears: My Dad and My Church-Going Mother Belong in JAIL!