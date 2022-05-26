Amber Heard Returns to Witness Stand, Cries Over "Torture" of Online Threats

Amber Heard returned to the witness stand on Thursday, testifying once again as part of Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit against her.

The actress -- who was previously married to Depp for about a year and who has been sued by the actor for implying in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in that he assaulted her -- quickly broke down when the topic turned how she's been treated online over the past few weeks.

Over the course of this very public trial, Depp has claimed that Heard was the violent one in their relationship -- punching him, spitting on him and even pooping in his bed on one occasion.

As has been detailed here and elsewhere, Heard has seemingly become the most hated person on the Internet ever since the trial began.

And she says the harassment has taken a major toll.

"Every single day, I have to relive the trauma," the 36-year-old told the courtroom on the final day of testimonies in the defamation trial, adding through tears that this entire ordeal has been torture and saying:

"Perhaps it's easy to forget that, but I'm a human being."

Whether it's true or not, Heard has been painted as an unstable and belligerent mess by Depp and his defense team.

"I am harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day," Heard continued on Thursday.

"Even just walking into this courtroom, sitting here in front of the world, having the worst parts of my life, things that I've lived through, used to humiliate me. People want to kill me, and they tell me so every day.

"People want to put my baby in the microwave, and they tell me that.

"Johnny threatened -- promised me -- that if I ever left him, he'd make me think of him every single day that I lived."

Heard admitted on the stand that she hasn't been a "saint," but that she only ever retalliating against Depp's aggression.

"It's been agonizing," she said, citing the online "mocking" of her testimony.

"I just want Johnny to leave me alone... I don't deserve this. I want to move on."

Grilled via cross-examination by Depp's lawyer, Heard later said ""I haven't lied about anything I've been here to say."

Depp, for his part, has continually pointed the finger at Heard as the only perpetuator of violence during their marriage.

"No human being is perfect, certainly not. None of us," Depp said as a witness on Wednesday.

"But I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse, all these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things and living with it for six years and waiting to be able to bring the truth out.

"This is not easy for any of us; I know that."

Heard previously said in court that she conceredd if she didn't leave Depp she "wouldn't survive," stating under oath:

"I was so scared that it was going to end really badly for me...

"I believe he would have taken it too far and I wouldn't be here."

Depp, meanwhile, has testified that he never struck Heard or any woman in his life.

As for the constant bullying these days, however?

At one point during the trial, an Augugst 15, 2016, text message written by Depp was read aloud in the courtroom.

In it, he wrote about having "no mercy" for Heard and wishing her dead after their contentious split.

He said she was "begging for total global humiliation" and "she's gonna get it."

The text message also read as follows:

"I'm so f---ing happy she wants to fight this out!!! She will hit the wall hard!!!" and "I can only hope that karma kicks in and takes the gift of breath from her."