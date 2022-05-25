Johnny Depp Takes Stand Again, Calls Amber Heard Sexual Assault Allegations "Insane"

The sixth and final week of the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial is currently underway in Fairfax, Virginia, and as with previous weeks, there's been no shortage of drama in the courtroom.

Today's proceedings saw Depp's team call the actor's former girlfriend Kate Moss to the stand.

Heard mentioned Moss during her testimony, telling the court she had heard a rumor that Depp shoved Moss down a flight of stairs during their relationship.

Speaking via video link from Gloucester, England, Moss denied that she had ever been abused by Depp.

“He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any kind of stairs,” Moss told the court.

“As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back. And I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me, and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”

Following Moss' testimony, Depp took the stand for the second time.

He answered questions from his attorney Camille Vasquez, who, at one point, asked Depp point-blank how he had felt as he sat in the courtroom listening to Heard's testimony.

“It’s insane to hear heinous accusations of violence — sexual violence — that she’s attributed to me,” Depp testified.

“Horrible, ridiculous, humiliating, ludicrous, painful, savage, unimaginably brutal, cruel, and all false. All false… No human being is perfect — certainly not — none of us. But I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse," he continued.

Earlier in the trial, Heard alleged that Depp had sexually assaulted her with a glass bottle during a violent altercation that took place in 2015.

On the stand today, Depp flat-out denied that there was any truth to Heard's claim.

“I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse. All these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things and living with it for six years and waiting to be able to bring the truth out,” Depp testified.

“So this is not easy for any of us. I know that. No matter what happens, I did get here and I did tell the truth. And I have spoken up for what I’ve been carrying on my back reluctantly for six years.”

The decision to call Depp back to the stand was a bold move by Depp's legal team, as it essentially turns the case into a he said-she said situation before handing it over the jury.

Earlier in the week, Depp's lawyers called for Heard's counterclaim to be dismissed by the judge.

They argued that her case is based on claims made by Depp's former attorney Adam Waldman, and that Depp cannot be responsible for these remarks, as he may not have even been aware of them.

"There's no evidence that Mr. Depp even saw the statements by Mr. Waldman until he was sued," Depp's attorneys Benjamin Chew argued.

Earlier in the trial, the judge denied a similar motion by Heard's attorneys requesting that Depp's case be thrown out.

Not surprisingly, Judge Penney Azcarate also denied the motion from Depp's lawyers.

"The jury may infer Mr. Waldman made these specific statements to a third party to service plaintiff [Depp] by portraying defendant [Heard] as an opposing litigant in a negative light," Judge Azcarate said in today's ruling.

"Consequently, there is more than a scintilla of evidence that a reasonable juror may infer Mr. Waldman made the counterclaim statements while realizing they were false or with a reckless disregard for their truth. It is not my role to measure the veracity or weight of the evidence," said Azcarate, adding:

"Actual malice is a question for the fact-finder."

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million, and Heard is countersuing for $100 million.

Both actors argue that the other party did irreparable damage to their career by making defamatory statements.

The trial is set to wrap up on Friday, with jury deliberations scheduled to begin on Tuesday, following the Memorial Day weekend.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.