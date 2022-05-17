Gwendlyn Brown Frightens Her Followers, Writes About Mixing Medications

Gwendlyn Brown has given Instagram followers a cause for concern.

But is it misplaced?

That's the question.

Earlier this week, the 20-year old daughter of Christine and Kody Brown -- who has made quite a few appearances on Sister Wives -- shared picture of herself in a t-shirt and jeans, her hair in a messy bun.

"I ate 3 bowls of cereal this morning to combat my cold," Brown wrote, prior to arriving at the disturbing part of her post:

"And obviously that didn't work so I'm going to take all my cold and flu medication along with my antidepressants and I'll let you know how it goes."

Gwendlyn deleted this post after a fan asked in the Comments section if she were "okay," which is a reasonable worry, right?

The reality star may have been joking around, but some would say that mixing medications (antidepressants, especially) is not exactly a joking matter.

Brown came out in 2020 as a self-described raging bisexual.

"I’m your basic, average girl and I’m here to save the world," Gwendlyn wrote in an updated Twitter bio at the time, adding:

"BLACK LIVES MATTER. Raging Bisexual. She/her #settleforbiden2020."

About a month after making this announcement, Gwendlyn wrote that she hasn't received much support from her siblings, most notably her brother, Paedon.

"That moment when you find out your siblings gossip about how they don’t think your sexuality is real or possible," Gwendlyn Tweeted in September 2020, adding the following hashtag:

#ThisIsSomethingWeCanAllRelateToDefinitely.

Fast forward another month, to October 2020, and Gwendlyn joined The Satantic Temple religion, leading to many other questions about her state of mind.

“I hate being asked to explain my religious views bc I don’t even know," the then-teenager that month, expounding as follows:

"I don’t know why god made eve sin then let his son die to forgive the sin that was his own fault and if he’s omnipotent why’d he let satan happen.

"I don’t no. Head empty. Amen."

(For the record, The Sister Wives family belongs to the Apostolic United Brethren, which is a Mormon fundamentalist group. Gwendlyn isn't on board with these views, however.)

Considering these past examples, to go along with her medications-related quip above, a number of Brown's followers are anxious about Gwendlyn mindset these days.

"Humor to imply you are hyped up on a sugar breakfast binge to cure the common cold, and then hold a few pills in your hand and imply what? Suicide, or stupidity at how sick taking a bunch of random medications can make you?" one person asked.

Added another:

"It seems very attention seeking and irresponsible if it's only jokes. She could be doing this to try and get someone in her friend group or family to notice her. Dark jokes often are used to cope but they can also be cries for help."

Gwendlyn's parents, of course, split in November.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," Christine said in a statement back then.

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

"At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."