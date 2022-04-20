Johnny Depp: Amber Heard Cut Off My Finger, Punched Me, Stubbed Out a Cigarette on My Face

Day eight of Johnny Depp's defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard got underway today.

And for the second day in a row, Depp took the stand to testify about the abuse he allegedly suffered at the hands of his ex during their brief marriage.

Today's testimony focused largely on a 2016 incident in which Depp's finger was severed by broken glass when Heard allegedly hurled two vodka bottles at him during a fight in Australia.

The incident was documented in previous court battles, but Depp offered his most detailed account yet during today's testimony:

“It made contact and shattered everywhere, and I honestly didn’t feel the pain at first at all,” he told the court.

“I felt heat, and I felt as if something was dripping down my hand, and then I looked down and realized that the tip of my finger had been severed and I was looking directly at my bone sticking out," Depp recalled.

“Blood was just pouring out, and at that point, I think I went into some sort of — I don’t know what a nervous breakdown feels like — but that’s the closest I’ve ever been.”

Depp says that during this breakdown he used the blood from his finger to write down a list of “lies [Heard] had told me and lies I caught her in.”

The actor admitted to struggling with addictions to alcohol and opiates during his relationship with Heard, but he says that he was also sober for long periods of time, while she never took a break from using.

He told the court that the Australia fight caused him to fall off the wagon following one such stretch of abstinence, as he took shots of vodka to cope with Heard's abuse.

“First taste of alcohol I’d had in a long time,” Depp said today.

He explained that Heard took the bottle away and hurled it at him.

She allegedly then threw a second bottle at him, and the broken glass from the projectile resulted in the severed finger.

Recalling Heard's drug use, Depp told the court that she consumed large amounts of alcohol, MDMA, and speed during their time together.

“I am not some maniac who needs to be high or loaded all the time,” the 58-year-old asserted.

“When I was with Ms. Heard, and her friends and we were all drinking wine and I was smoking marijuana, they used to tease me for what they said was a ludicrous tolerance because I never appeared bloated or high,” he said.

“Even if I felt a little spinny, no one would have ever known.”

Depp recalls that at his wedding to Heard, she and her friends consumed large quantities of booze and Molly while he stuck with weed.

“My drug of choice was and is marijuana,” the actor said.

Depp added that "a couple of weeks" after he and Heard returned from Australia, there was another violent incident, in which he was on the receiving end of a “roundhouse punch” from Heard.

Depp's attorneys then presented a photograph of a bruise on the actor's face, which they say was a result of that attack.

The actor also described an incident in which Heard stubbed out a cigarette on his face.

As for the text messages in which Depp fantasized about Heard's corpse "rotting in the trunk of a Honda Civic," the actor explained that these were just misguided attempts at dark humor.

“I tend to be quite expressive in my writing,” Depp told the court.

“I am ashamed of some of the references made and embarrassed at the tone that in the heat of the moment, the heat of the pain I was feeling, went to dark places,” he continued.

“Sometimes pain has to be dealt with humor, and sometimes dark very dark humor."

Asked why he didn't leave the relationship sooner in light of the abuse that he endured, Depp offered the following explanation:

"I stayed because I didn't want to fail," he said.

"I didn't want to hurt anyone. Especially Miss Heard. I didn't want to break her heart."

Depp added that his abusive mother had attempted suicide when his father threatened to leave, and he feared a similar outcome.

"Ms. Heard had spoken about suicide on a couple of occasions, so that was also a factor," he added.

Heard has countersued Depp for $100 million, and that case will likely depend largely on the outcome of this one.

Attorneys for Heard have confirmed that the actress will take the stand herself at some point during the current trial.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.