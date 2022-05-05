Amber Heard: Johnny Depp Raped Me With a Glass Bottle, Beat Me Over Alleged Affair With James Franco

by at .

Amber Heard took the stand for a second day of testimony on Thursday.

The actress is being sued by ex-husband Johnny Depp for $50 million for defamation of character.

Depp took the stand first and accused Heard of punching him, stubbing cigarettes off his face and severing the tip of his finger by throwing a vodka bottle at him.

In her first day of testimony, Heard leveled similar allegations of violence at Depp, alleging that the actor frequently slapped and violently grabbed her.

Amber Heard Testifies

She told the court that at one point, Depp forced her to submit to a "cavity search" after accusing her of stealing his cocaine.

During her second day on the stand, Heard gave the impression that these were not isolated incidents, but rather part of a pattern of abuse that persisted throughout her time with Depp.

It's hard to imagine anything more horrifying than the forced cavity search, but Heard recounted a slew of even more traumatic experiences today, beginning with an incident in which Depp allegedly became violent with her on a private jet after accusing her of having an affair with actor James Franco.

Amber Heard Speaks Out

Heard says Depp attempted to exert full control over her acting career, jealously prohibiting her from taking certain roles: 

“Every time I got a script, it was: How I was dressing? What kind of behavior I had? Did I have a sex scene? I started saying, ‘No, I won’t take the sex scene’ or ‘I’ll take the part where I dontt play that kind of character,’” she told the court.

“It was a constant battle.”

From there, Heard recalled a 2014 incident in which Depp allegedly slapped kicked her during a flight to Boston.

Amber Heard Takes the Stand

Heard said Depp was angry at with her for working on a film with Franco, accusing her having carried on a secret affair with Franco. 

Heard then addressed the fight that took place in Australia while Depp was filming Pirates of the Caribbean 5.

It was during this altercation that Depp lost a portion of his finger, but Heard says the injury occurred under very different circumstances than Depp described.

Depp Testifies

The actress recalled that a drunken Depp taunted her with a liquor bottle and encouraged her to try and take it from him.

"I slammed it down on the ground right between us. I smashed the bottle. And that really set him off," she said on the stand.

"I don't know if he backhanded me or hit me normally. I don't really remember," Heard continued.

Amber Heard In Court

"He's got a bottle in his hand. He threw it at me. It missed, thankfully."

Heard says that Depp retrieved the broken bottle and threatened to cut her with it.

"He had a broken bottle up near my face, neck, jawline. He told me he would carve up my face ... It was terrifying. It was not the first time he had said that to me. But this time he was holding a broken bottle up to me," she said.

Amber Heard Outside of Courthouse

"I honestly don't remember if I threw anything in his direction. I don't think I did. I just remember him having me by the nightgown, him throwing me around. This was after some bottles were broken on the floor," Heard continued.

"He's throwing these bottles at me. I remember retreating. There were also beer and soda cans; they were coming at me one after another."

Heard said that at that point, Depp "trapped" her behind the bar and began "throwing these bottles one after another. I could feel glass breaking behind me."

Johnny Depp on the Stand

The actress said that she and Depp then became involved in a "struggle" behind the bar.

Heard told the court that her nightgown was torn off her during the altercation, adding:

"I felt really vulnerable, I'm naked. At one point I'm up against the wall, and he's screaming at me that he hates me, that I ruined his life."

Amber Heard at The Adderall Diaires Premiere

Heard concluded that portion of her testimony by stating that while she was lying on her back during the fight, she felt "pressure on her pubic bone."

She noted that she was not conscious of everything that was happening at that moment, but she said that she recalled praying that the bottle "inside" of her was not broken.

Heard later specified that Depp "shoved" the bottle inside her vagina "over and over again."

Johnny Depp In Court

She added that she awoke the next morning to realize that part of Depp's finger was missing and that he had painted on the walls of the rental house with his own blood.

Heard is expected to take the stand again tomorrow.

We will have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Johnny Depp Biography

Johnny Depp in 2022
Yarr, Captain Jack is one of our favorite actors. More »
Full Name
Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp Photos

Johnny Depp Testifies
Depp Testifies
Johnny Depp In Court
Johnny Depp on the Stand
Johnny Depp Smokes at Court
Johnny Depp Ice Cream Photo

Johnny Depp Videos

Johnny Depp: Amber Heard Nearly Killed Me When She Sliced My Finger Off
Johnny Depp: Amber Heard Nearly Killed Me When She Sliced My Finger Off
Amber Heard to Johnny Depp: Yes! I Hit You!
Amber Heard to Johnny Depp: Yes! I Hit You!
Johnny Depp Joins Marilyn Manson's Sweaty, Middle-Aged Orgy in New Video
Johnny Depp Joins Marilyn Manson's Sweaty, Middle-Aged Orgy in New Video