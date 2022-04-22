YIKES! Arizona Wildfires Endanger Sister Wives Cast, Place Homes in Jeopardy

All of a sudden, Meri and Janelle Brown have a lot more to worry about than whether or not their spiritual husband actually cares about them.

The Southwest region of the country is "bracing for high winds, warm weather and low humidity," according to USA Today, "that could be a recipe for disaster in already drought-stricken areas."

These wildfires are expected to hit Arizona and New Mexico.

Kody Brown and his three remainiing sister wives, of course, reside in Arizona.

Specifically, they reside in Flagstaff -- where one the largest of the fires, named the Tunnel Fire, has burned more than 32 square miles and forced hundreds to evacuate.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey declared a state of emergency Thursday in Flagstaff's Coconino County, where about 30 structures in the county have been destroyed.

Kody and Robyn live in a $890,000 mansion in this town, while Meri is renting a $1 million home nearby the couple; and Janelle resides in an RV most of the time.

Insiders confirm that the Browns have not yet been ordered to evacuate, but their homes are situated mere miles from the most dangerous breakout and they may be asked to leave any day now.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque cited an ongoing megadrought that has plagued the West and High and Southern Plains for 22 years as a factor that may lead to extreme fire weather, particularly on Friday.

Poor forest management is also to blame.

"A single spark can result in a major wildfire that can burn large forested areas and/or grasslands, destroying people's homes and livelihoods," the weather service warned on Thursday.

The Sun, meanwhile, reports that Meri's residence is 14 miles away from the Tunnel Fire, while Kody and Robyn live about 21 miles away.

Flames can spread awfully quickly, however, hence the cause for major concern.

As for the Coyote Pass property? That the family purchased in June 2018, yet which sits barren at the moment?

It is about 21 miles from the wildfire.

About two years ago, Meri received a pre-evacuation notice after a wildfire burned through 1,000 acres of land and was headed towards her home.

On an episode of Sister Wives, she and her family frantically packed all of her belongings to prepare for the possible evacuation.

Christine Brown, of course, doesn't have anything to worry about in this regard.

Not only did she announce in November that she had left Kody, but the mother of six -- who is still expected to appear on Sister Wives Season 17 -- moved back to her native state of Utah.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," the TLC star said in a statement a few months ago.

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

"At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."