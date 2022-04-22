Kylie Jenner: Blac Chyna Threatened to KILL Me!

The trial between Blac Chyna and the Kardashians got underway this week, and obviously, it's far too soon to predict who might emerge victorious from this messy situation.

But so far the biggest losers are Kim and company, because you know that with all the drama that's been unfolding on a daily basis, the family is tortured by the fact that cameras aren't allowed in the courtroom.

Yes, the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial might be making the most headlines, but Chyna vs. the Kards is just as bonkers.

Take, for example, yesterday's testimony from Kris Jenner, in which the momager revealed that Blac once threatened to kill Kylie Jenner!

The momager stated that she was "alarmed" when Kylie and then-boyfriend Tyga (who also has a child by Chyna) told her about the threat.

“Of course it was alarming but we just kept it in the family,” Kris said.

Tyga also told Kris that Chyna had attacked him with a knife and attempted to stab him.

“They lived across the street and she [Chyna] had a young child. I think we were more concerned about the Tyga situation," Kris added.

When Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, asked if she was concerned when Rob entered a relationship with the woman who threatened Kylie, Kris gave a surprisingly sensible answer.

”I didn’t have much of a reaction,” Kris said.

“There was just a lot of drama … and I’m used to that in my family.”

Page Six reports that Khloe Kardashian smiled at her mom's response.

“It happened so fast, and we didn’t know where their [Rob and Chyna’s] relationship was going to go,” Kris continued.

“It wasn’t that I was not concerned. They had a rocky relationship from the start … but I love second chances and I wanted them to win.”

“I just wanted my son to be happy. I wanted a win for them. … You hope for the best and move on.”

Kris was then asked if she could recall a conversation in which she told a network exec that she was upset about the relationship between Rob and Chyna.

Kris admitted that she might have felt that way "depending on the day,” noting that there “were a lot of ups and downs” in the relationship.

“But I really wanted Chyna to grow and be the best version of herself,”

Kris concluded her testimony by noting that she negotiated a deal with E! execs for a seventh episode of the reality show Rob & Chyna.

The episode consisted primarily of footage of Chyna giving birth to her and Rob's daughter, Dream.

“I put that in a bank account for Dream,” the momager said with what onlookers described as "a huge smile."

“It’s in a trust, earning interest."

Chyna is suing the Kardashians for $40 million in lost earnings and another $60 million in lost potential earnings.

She claims that the family did irreparable damage to her career by publicly slandering her.

Of course, legal experts say that Chyna is fighting an uphill battle, as her career was never much to begin with, and she did significant damage to her own reputation by pointing a gun at Rob's head and generally showing herself to be rather unstable.

Currently, Rob has primary physical custody of Dream.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available