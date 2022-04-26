TikTok Star Tinx: I'm So Sorry I Called You Fat, Kim Kardashian!

One of the most popular stars on TikTok would like to apologize to one of the most popular stars on the planet.

Earlier this week TikTok personality Tinx -- whose real name is Christina Najjar and who has over 1.5 million followers on this platform -- issued a lengthy statement after she came under fire for old Tweets and messages.

These Tweets and messages include controversial political posts, as well as jabs at such celebrities as Kim Kardashian and Tori Spelling.

"About 10 years ago, I sent some truly nasty, mean, horrible tweets," Tinx wrote.

"I called people that I had never met fat, pathetic and ugly. I even called Kim Kardashian fat, which is ironic considering she is my number one idol and person I look up to.

"When I read the tweets back, I am ashamed and embarrassed.

"They are mean spirited, and I am not mean-spirited—but I used to be."

Back in 2012, as you can see below, Tinx didn't even try to make a joke.

She simply trashed Kardashian as "fat," while referring to Spelling as "ugly and pathetic."

Continued Najjar on Sunday:

"Let me tell you about the girl who wrote those tweets. I was 21, and deeply, deeply insecure. I hated myself and had a bad relationship with my body."

Tinx went on as follows:

"I was also extremely lost. I've told you guys about that before. About being so lost and wanting to find a passion and find my voice.

"So, I tried on many hats, one of which was [a] mean tweeter to get a laugh. And it's not funny at all. Only insecure people punch down. And only deeply insecure people try to make others the butt of the joke.

"Being mean is not funny, it's just plain mean. Hurt people, hurt people and I know my words caused hurt."

To her credit, the TikToker didn't try to make excuses of any kind.

As someone who's been dubbed the "older sister" on TikTok by fans -- due to her posts centered around positivity and self-love -- concluded as follows:

"If you've been following me for a little bit, you know they are not representative of who I am. I am very sorry.

"I am a work in progress."

On April 25, meanwhile, Tinx was asked by a follower during an Instagram Story Q&A about what advice she would give herself.

This is how she replied:

"I would tell myself...One day at a time.

"Find grace and strength in humility and keep moving forward."

Neither Kardashian nor Spelling has responded to Najjar's old quips and/or her apology.

We doubt they will, either.

But we applaud Tinx for addressing this topic in such a straightforward and candid manner.