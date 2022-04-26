Erika Jayne Regrets Huge Blowout Fight in Aspen: I Went Wild! Sorry!

We already know that there are a lot of fights to come on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12.

Some Housewives double down on fights, holding grudges for years.

But as she teases the upcoming season of RHOBH, Erika Jayne is singing a different tune.

She admits that she's "regretful" that some "important" relationships were damaged by what went down in Aspen.

Infamously, all hell breaks loose on Season 12's cast trip to Aspen.

We know this "spoiler" because reports and even direct social media activity from the Housewives made that clear at the time.

Even before the ladies left the Colorado ski town, we knew that they'd had major fights -- even for this franchise -- and that some bonds were changed forever.

Erika Jayne stopped by for the Two Ts in a Pod podcast with Tamra Judge and disgraced former Housewife Teddi Mellencamp.

On the episode, which aired earlier this week, Erika acknowledged that things were especially unpleasant.

While she could not spoil things, she did say that there was one scene that she'd love to undo entirely.

According to Erika, she would love to redact one moment involving Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Sheree Zampino.

"[They] were staying somewhere else," she described.

"And," Erika previewed, "I got into it very heavily with them."

"I'd remove that," Erika admitted.

She added: "I haven't seen it; I experienced it."

"But what I experienced was bad," Erika explained, "so I can only imagine how bad it looks."

Erika is the first to admit that it's not a one-sided conflict, either.

She acknowledged that she "went wild" while in Aspen.

However, the fallout from the blowout went so far as to damage other, seemingly unrelated bonds.

Erika noted that the fonclit "caused a problem" between her and Kyle Richards.

"I'm regretful," she expressed.

"Obviously we've been friends for eight years now," Erika pointed out, "so my relationship with her is important."

However, Erika was pleased to report that she and Kyle have "worked it out" since their trip to Colorado.

She had considerably less to say about her current status with Sutton, with Crystal, with Garcelle, or with Sheree.

In the case of Garcelle, however, it looks like the two remain locked in a bitter feud that continues to spill over onto social media, as evidence by Erika's book-tossing video.

For obvious reasons, Erika did not delve into specifics.

First and foremost, she is not allowed to spoil the season -- only to tease what is to come.

Second of all, she hasn't actually seen the final edit, so could end up talking about things where her knowledge is incomplete, or things that didn't make it into the episodes.

We know that something major happened with Lisa Rinna.

Additionally -- and infamously -- we all saw Kathy Hilton's desperate S.O.S. plea on Instagram.

It might not have been good advertising for Aspen's tourism industry, but it certainly worked well to build up curiosity and even hype for Season 12.