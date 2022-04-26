Britney Spears Offers Final Pregnancy Update: I'm Done With Instagram!

It was just two weeks ago that the world learned that Britney Spears is pregnant with her third child.

But if you were looking forward to several months of bump pics and pregnancy updates, then we're afraid we have some bad news.

Britney announced this week that she will be taking an indefinite hiatus from social media.

Fortunately, the pop icon seemed to be in good spirits while sharing the news with fans.

“I’m going on a social media hiatus for a little while !!! I send my love and God bless you all," Britney wrote alongside a humorous video of a baby at a photoshoot (below).

While Britney's followers will no doubt miss her presence on Instagram, most were supportive of her decision to take some time away from the platform.

"We’ll miss you enjoy your pregnancy!!" one person commented.

"Take as much time off as u need love u sm britney," another added.

"Love you! Enjoy the break!" a third chimed in.

But some fans expressed skepticism that Britney would actually step away from her favorite app for any length of time.

"See you tomorrow," one person quipped.

"See you in two hours, queen. Enjoy your hiatus," another joked.

While we hate to give the haters the satisfaction of being right, it seems like they might have been onto something here.

Brit shared two posts during the very first day of her hiatus.

But to be fair, they were both amusing and timely, so we can see why she didn't want to wait.

In the first, Ms. Spears thanked her fans for her "Social Star" People's Choice Award.

"Geez !!! I FORGOT to post this a while ago !!! Before I go on my Instagram hiatus I have to thank my rockin bad ass amazing f-cking fans for voting me PEOPLE’S CHOICE !!!" she wrote.

"I think we all know my Instagram is definitely not up to the highest quality content but I think it’s pretty rad you guys voted silly me."

And of course, it wouldn't be a Britney post if she didn't wield the trophy like a penis and hump the air for our amusement.

The second was one of Brit's famous fashion posts.

In this one, she tried on two dresses that reminded her of a favorite actress and fellow southerner.

"SORRY !!! HAD TO post this collection of fashion ... I’m giving @reesewitherspoon , Katniss Everdeen from Hunger Games, I Love Lucy, and Kelly Ripa," she wrote.

It's this kind of off-the-cuff candor that fans will miss.

We were reminded of Brit's way with words during her recent pregnancy announcement, in which she joked about the possibility of having a "food baby" before getting real about the emotional difficulties that often accompany pregnancy.

“Four days later, I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing!!! If two are in there … I might just lose it. I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me, like they unfortunately already have," she wrote.

"It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression. I have to say it is absolutely horrible,” Spears continued.

“Women didn’t talk about it back then. Some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her. But now, women talk about it everyday," Brit added.

"Thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret. This time I will be doing yoga every day!!! Spreading lots of joy and love!!!”

If you follow any celebrities on Instagram, then we probably don't need to tell you that it's rare for any public figure to be so candid.

So while we hope Britney enjoys her hiatus, we're also hoping it'll be a short one!