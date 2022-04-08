The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Spoilers: Who's Fighting Whom on Season 12?

If the trailer is any indication, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 will be much more eventful than Season 11.

In Season 11, Erika Jayne was at the center of it all. Season 12 is shaking things up a bit.

Behind-the-scenes reports during filming told us about some conflicts long before the trailer aired.

Now, we know even more spoilers about what's to come on RHOBH.

This week, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Kung Minkoff spoke to E! News' Daily Pop about what's to come.

"It's crazy because it just happened, it feels so far away, and then it also feels like it was yesterday," Crystal commented about Season 12.

When she watches the premiere on May 11, some things will be almost as new to her as they are to viewers.

"It's also interesting to see the parts that you were not there for," Crystal observed.

"I mean, you don't get to see what happens, it's all hearsay," she admits of hearing about some events secondhand.

"You talk about it," Crystal acknowledged, "but to watch those moments that you discuss in real life, it's wild."

For example, Crystal revealed, she was not there for the moment when Kathy Hilton was locked out of a store -- but she certainly heard about it.

During Season 12, she teased, numerous friendships will be "broken, shifted, weakned, strengthened."

Additionally, last year's must-watch yet singleminded Erika arc won't be repeated.

"I feel like what happened last year, it was very heavy about Erika," Crystal understated.

"And this past few months have very much been everybody gets into it," she noted in contrast.

"Dynamics shift in friendships," Crystal described, "and I think people see people differently this year."

Crystal admits that she finds it impossible to ignore viewer commentary, even when it's unflattering.

"I always want the truth, painful or not," she explained.

Crystal reasoned: "If I know if my truth is out there, then I can deal with that."

"What's hard is listening to the podcasts, which I know I shouldn't," Crystal expressed.

She confessed: "When they get it wrong, I wanna call them, like, ‘No, you got the scene wrong. You got that moment wrong.'"

Crystal also knows that some things are always taken out of context, but as to which things, she has to "wait for it to be revealed" like everyone else.

"It all also doesn't matter ‘cause it's in the past, you experienced it," Crystal said, as if reminding herself.

"And it's a show and it's designed to be entertaining," she acknowledged.

"But sometimes, it's at the cost of, you know," Crystal added, referring to how sometimes authenticity gives way to entertainment.

Crystal is not the only one who has been sharing previews beyond what we saw in Season 12, as Bravo also offered some teases.

Kyle Richards' storyline will involve her eldest daughter finally getting engaged -- and Kyle's hope for grandchildren.

Not everything is perfect, however, as she is swept up in tearful family drama.

Meanwhile, Garcelle Beauvais has purchased a beach house, celebrating her success.

But while all of her hard work is paying off, these long hours -- spent on her talk show and writing her memoir -- come at a cost.

She's a mother first, and Garcelle worries that her relationship with her teenage sons has become strained.

Erika Jayne's legal woes are all too familiar, with pressure mounting and rumors circulating.

She wants a fresh start, but even her friends worry that she's jumping the gun when it comes to moving forward.

Erika could make her own public image worse by powering forward before the dust has settled.

Lisa Rinna is in mourning over the tragic loss of her mother.

She's still a seasoned Housewife and trying to live her life and career as always.

But her emotions are getting away from her. Pretending that you're okay when you're not can sometimes backfire.

Crystal Kung Minkoff is opening up more around her castmates.

She was guarded on Season 11, but she was also a newcomer.

Crystal's new policy of directness and honesty does mean receiving some blowback, and even weakening existing friendships.

To everyone's horror, Dorit Kemsley was the victim of a home invasion, and while she is alive, that kind of trauma does not leave anyone "unscathed."

Dorit is leaning upon friends (and has praised production for being so supportive) as she copes with the terror of that night.

But one of her castmates is conspicuously less than sympathetic, which becomes a major source of conflict within the cast.

Sutton is now situated in her dream home and delighted to embrace the role of hostess, but there's something missing.

She is delving into the world of dating to find her perfect match.

But she's not getting along with everyone on the cast. It's hard to play hostess when you don't feel like inviting certain people.

Diana Jenkins is a businesswoman, a Bosnian war refugee, and has a formidable personality.

She is also friends with Crystal.

Diana's focus is on having a rainbow baby as she recovers from a traumatic miscarriage.

Kathy Hilton is still walking on air after her famous daughter's highly publicized wedding, but she's about to come crashing down to earth.

Her goal of reconnecting with her castmates after living in Wedding Mode doesn't go as smoothly as she had hoped.

From whatever when down in Aspen to family drama with Kyle, Kathy is in for a rough ride.

Sheree Zampino is a newcomer to the show but not to Hollywood. She's one of Garcelle's besties and, of course, she's WIll Smith's ex-wife.

Decades of experience means that she's not afraid to speak her mind.

This can make fast friends and faster enemies, and Sheree earns her share of both in her debut season.

Season 12 premieres on Wednesday, May 11.

We're sure that there are plenty of surprises yet to come.

But that is absolutely everything that we know for sure. We can't wait!