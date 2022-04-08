Welcome to Plathville Season 4: Everything We Know So Far!

TLC has made it official:

The cable network will soon be rolling out the welcome mat once again.

Specificially, it will be rolling out the Welcome to Plathville mat, having announced a few days ago that Olivia, Ethan and company will return in the near future for Season 4.

Following a number of episodes that focused on the marital tension between the aforementioned couple, with Olivia and Ethan even considering divorce at one point, producers have now confirmed:

We're about to learn even more about this extended family.

Welcome to Plathville Season 4 will premiere on Tuesday, May 17 at 10/9c, following the Little People, Big World Season 23 opener.

As for what fans can expect when this date arrives?

"Kim and Barry raised their nine kids on an idyllic and secluded farm in southern Georgia, separated from social media and modern culture, but life looks a whole lot different for the family now," reads the opening of a recent press released from TLC.

It continues:

"Ethan, Olivia and Moriah are in Tampa, far from the family drama but making it on their own in a new city is not all fun and games."

Indeed, Ethan and Olivia's romance nearly fell apart last year amid the latter's desire to establish her own footing in a new part of the country -- only for Ethan to eventually come around.

Just how tenuous did things get?

"I want to take some space because I think until he figures out what he wants I'm not really able to have a relationship with him," Olivia said upon separating from Ethan at one point.

"He holds on to everything here and the more I distance myself from everything here and the more I realize that he wants to keep it... the harder it is to reconcile in my mind," added the unhappy 23-year old last year.

The spouses later clashed over how much Olivia was asking her husband to change.

To close Season 3, however, Olivia and Ethan reconciled.

"There's so many memories we could make, so many places we could go. I would be a fool to turn that down," the latter told his wife after their brief time apart.

To hammer his point home?

Ethan then said he wanted to hammer his wife.

"Do you want to stay at the hotel tonight? Want to get a room?" Ethan asked Olivia, saying after their visit to Pound Town:

"Tonight at the hotel, it just kind of felt right. It felt like we were kind of close."

To conclude its spoiler-filled press release, meanwhile, TLC teased of Welcome to Plathville Season 4:

Micah is stretching his wings in Los Angeles and finding new friends and room to grow.

Kim and Barry have five of their nine kids still living in their house but life is no longer as conservative as it once was.

Kim is questioning their lifestyle and her choices overall and some unexpected alliances and friendships occur as a result.

As the Plaths explore new cities, navigate their love lives, change and grow in ways none of them ever expected, what's certain is the recent past never seemed so far behind.

There are 12 new episodes in this season.