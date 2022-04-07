Rebecca Donaldson: Who Is Scott Disick's Newest Young Model Girlfriend?

By now, you've probably heard the news that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married over the weekend.

Fans have been effusive in their congratulations, of course, but there are some folks who were slightly less thrilled about the news.

We're talking, of course, about Kourtney and Travis' most high-profile respective exes, Scott Disick and Shanna Moaklet.

Amazingly, Shanna congratulated Kourtney and Travis after learning of their nuptials -- but Scott has yet to remark on the situation publicly.

Perhaps that's not surprising.

After all, Disick has been openly opposed to this relationship from the start, and some have gone so far as to claim that he flat-out hates Barker.

But it seems that the animosity that Scott was feeling in those early days has subsided a bit.

Perhaps Disick's more mellow attitude is a result of the fact that he too has moved on.

Although his situation is different from Kourtney's in that he's moved on not with one partner, but with a succession of much-younger models.

Hey, whatever works for the guy!

First, Disick started dating Elizabeth Grace Lindley.

A few weeks later, he was spotted stepping out with Hana Cross.

Christine Burke, Holly Scarfone, and several other young models also spent time with Scott in the months between Kourtney's engagement and her marriage.

Now, a new companion has been added to the roster -- and it seems she differs from her predecessors in several important ways.

For starters, Rebecca is 27, which makes her considerably older than many of Scott's recent companions.

Hell, she's almost within a decade of his age!

On top of that, she's more than just a model -- she's also an entrepreneur!

Rebecca is the founder of a company called Muse Activewear, which bills itself as providing “athleisurewear for the ambitious, inspired female."

“I launched Muse activewear in October 2020 during the UK lockdown,” said in a podcast interview last year, according to Hollywood Life.

“Muse is targeted at ambitious, inspired women," she continued.

"We offer a diverse collection of comfortable, supportive gym wear that can also be transitioned to be worn in everyday life. The brand is based on the minimalism trend ‘woke luxe’ including restrained forms with neutral, trans-seasonal colour palettes.”

Donaldson explained that between modeling and being a CEO, she's never worked in a conventional office environment.

“I’ve never had a 9-5 job,” Rebecca said in the interview.

“I’ve part-time worked in that sort of role however, I’ve only ever lasted around six months. This is probably part of the reason why I decided to start my own business!”

Asked who she imagined playing her in a movie based on her life, Rebecca chose a couple of A-listers:

"Maybe Jennifer Lawrence or Scarlett Johansson. I think both are quite fierce yet have a goofy side which I can relate to," she told the interviewer.

In a mildly interesting coincidence, Donaldson shares the first and last name of the character that Lori Loughlin played on Full House.

Maybe that wouldn't seem quite so weird, were it not for the fact that the nineties sitcom has made so many headlines over the years, first because of Lori Loughlin's imprisonment, and then because of the tragic death of Bob Saget.

Again, that's nothing more than a coincidence, but it's something that Donaldson's Instagram commenters mention often.

It's worth noting that Loughlin's character changed her name after she married Uncle Jesse in Hawaii -- so if Scott and Rebecca make any spur-of-the-moment trips to Honolulu we'll be the first to let you know!