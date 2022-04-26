Leah Messer: Latest Pics Spark Pregnancy Rumors!

It's been less than a year since Leah Messer started dating Jaylan Mobley, but from the very beginning, these two have been zipping past the usual relationship milestones at breakneck speed!

While it doesn't look as though there's any truth to the rumors that Leah and Jaylan are secretly engaged, both parties are definitely in this thing for the long haul.

Hell, just last week, Jaylan bought Leah a freakin' house!

So yeah, Messer and Mobley are clearly planning a future together -- and some fans believe they've already made a commitment that's even more binding than marriage!

Leah turned 30 last week, and she and Jaylan celebrated with a trip to New York City.

Naturally, Leah posted lots of pics, and for the most part, commenters were content to compliment her appearance and wish her a happy birthday.

Of course, no one was more effusive in their praise than Jaylan, who absolutely gushed about Leah while sharing some vacay pics on his own page.

"Happy Birthday to my one and only @leahmesser I LOVE you! I know this will be the best year yet. I am lucky, blessed, and thankful to celebrate and elevate with you. Here’s to 30!" Jaylan captioned the post.

"We’re blessed to be doing this life with you baby! Ilysm."

But amid all of that affection, there was some unflattering scrutiny of Leah's pics.

If you follow her on Instagram, then you're probably aware that a lot of Leah's commenters are convinced that she's secretly pregnant with Jaylan's baby.

And many of them took the NYC pics as confirmation of that theory.

"Is Leah pregnant?" one person asked, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

"I see a small bb bump," another added.

"Your baby bump is so cute," a third chimed in.

"In the leather pants... surely that's a baby bump?" a fourth asked.

"Is she pregnant?" yet another queried.

Some fans were flat-out certain that Leah is currently expecting her fourth child:

"She pregnant again for sure," one of them wrote.

Needless to say, Leah is probably not a fan of strangers offering unsolicited observations about the state of her midsection.

Perhaps if their assumptions were based on the fact that she's not drinking alcohol in any of the vacation pics, then they wouldn't be quite so insulting.

But the vast majority of the speculators are focused entirely on Leah's stomach, and it probably doesn't make her feel great to read those comments.

We're sure the fans aren't being offensive on purpose, but that doesn't change the fact that they're being offensive.

Don't get us wrong -- there's a chance that Leah is indeed pregnant with Jaylan's baby.

But even if that's the case, she's certainly now "showing" yet, and it's wildly insensitive to claim that she's "obviously" expecting.

We're sure Leah is used to this sort of treatment after more than a decade in the Teen Mom spotlight.

That doesn't mean, however, that we should all just go around making random comments about the physiques of famous strangers. Just sayin'!