Damon Thomas Slams Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Ecstasy Claims: I Can Tell Stories, Too!

Right now, thoughts about Kim Kardashian's love life involve Pete Davidson or the troubled situation with ex-husband Kanye West.

But Kim has had past relationships and even past marriages, including her teenage elopement with music producer Damon Thomas.

On screen, she claimed that she used ecstasy when she was with Damon -- during their wedding ceremony, no less.

Damon denies it -- and is calling out Kim for saying something like that when they are both parents now.

When Kim Kardashian was just 19 years old, she eloped with music producer Damon Thomas -- then 29.

The two tied the knot in Las Vegas.

In 2018, Kim alleged that she was using ecstasy at the time of their nuptials. Four years later, Damon has something to say about it.

“Yeah, I don’t remember that at all,” the 51-year-old said in an interview with Vlad TV.

“So I don’t -- that’s her thing. They can say what they…” he began.

Then, Damon commented: “I think it’s unfair to make those kind of blanket statements because we have kids now, you know?"

"I have children," Damon pointed out. "My kid goes to the same school her kid goes to."

He added: "So imagine him when he has to deal with that at school."

In the future, Damon feels, Kim really “should be more responsible with those statements."

Damon explained that “there’s a lot more to that subject and those things.”

As if implying that he could retaliate but without explicitly threatening blackmail, he added: “I can go into that and blow up the spot."

Damon then assured: “But I wouldn’t."

"And I’ve been very responsible in not talking about what that marriage was," Damon claimed.

He continued: "or what it meant to me.”

“Because it happened in the past," Damon suggested, "you can try to sweep it under the rug."

"But," Damon insisted, "you don’t stay married to somebody or be with somebody for four to five years."

He continued: "And it’s just based off you getting high off of ecstasy, you know what I mean?”

Damon commented: “That doesn’t make any sense at all.”

Damon also expanded upon the couple's decision to elope more than two decades ago.

According to him, Kim "wasn't talking to" her famous momager, Kris Jenner, at that time.

But there was more than that behind the decision, Damon said, and no, he doesn't mean recreational drugs.

Damon instead attributed the ill-advised nuptials to "young love."

Well, young love on Kim's part, anyway. She was the teenager. Damon was 29.

The two married in January of 2000, and the marriage lasted four years -- ending in February of 2004.

Damon emphasized that it was Kim who sought him out rather than him pursuing a relationship with her.

He is stressing that point because the two met in 1998 -- when Kim was a high school student and a minor.

"It was her doing," Damon insisted, clearly conscious of cultural shifts over how the public perceives grown adult men who date minor girls.

Damon was quick to emphasize that he is "proud of" Kim for all that she has accomplished, and "proud of her family."

He added that he has spoken to Kris "a couple times" over the years.

He claims that he and his former mother-in-law are now "cool."

Damon and Kim's divorce papers pain a picture as alarming as the ages and timeline of their relationship history, however.

In the filing, Kim accused Damon of being controlling, possessive, and physically abusive towards her.

With that in mind, perhaps alleging that she got married while on ecstasy is small potatoes beside what Kim could be saying about him on her massive platform.