Teen Mom 2 Sinks to Record-Low Ratings: Will the Show Be Canceled?

We first posed the question back in November about Teen Mom OG.

And now some new and unfortunate information is forcing us to inquire once again, this time as it relates to Teen Mom 2:

Will the show get the axe following its current season?

A few months ago, ratings for Teen Mom OG plummeted to depressing depths, with viewers seemingly sick of Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd and company.

Now?

The same appears to be true for whatever drama Kailyn Lowry and company have been stirring up of late.

According to our friends at The Ashley's Reality Roundup, the Teen Mom Season 2 Season 11 premiere drew 459,000 viewers upon its first airing.

This number represented just over half the number of viewers who tuned in a year earlier for the Season 10 opener.

And then from there? Things have only gotten worse.

Starcasm reports that the first seven episodes of Season 11 have averaged a mere 407,000 viewers.

Last week’s episode dropped all the way down to a record low, bringing in just 355,000 viewers, as each and every episode since the premiere has seen a drop in viewership.

For comparison's sake?

No episode of Season 10 fell below the 500,000-viewer mark.

What's to blame for such a decrease in ratings?

It's hard to say.

Many fans remain bummed out that Chelsea Houska left thhe franchise.

Others, meanwhile, may simply be sick of stale storylines involving uninteresting cast members -- which may explain why MTV will likely combine Teen Mom franchises going forward... just to mix things up and consolidate star power.

Who will be featured on this potential crossover series?

Not Lowry, according to the mother of four herself.

"Teen Mom, you know the ratings are really dropping for us," Lowry explained on a podcast last week.

"I feel like there does come a time where it’s run its course, and I think that goes for every reality show."

Lowry went on to say that she doesn't have interest in appearing in any future edition of Teen Mom, angling instead for a series of her own.

“I personally feel like I have enough going on to do my own show,” she told guest Perez Hilton on the podcast, campaigning for a spinoff as follows:

"I want to tell my story with the whole picture painted. I don’t want parts of it to air so people can fill in their blanks. That’s how I feel.

"We’ll see as time goes on what that looks like but, for now, I just love podcasting. I really found something that I love to do, and I really want to focus on it and grow it."

On Instagram, meanwhile, Lowry teased a possible title for her own program.

"Could y’all picture #KailandtheChaos as a show?! Imagine this is my first confessional," she wrote as a caption to a snapshot.

Kail and the Chaos, huh? We'll be honest:

We've heard worse ideas for a television show.