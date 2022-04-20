Blac Chyna's Mom Tears The Kardashians a Collective New A-Hole, Threatens Trial Judge

How is this for some delicious irony:

On Monday, jury selection began in a court case that will pit Blac Chyna against most members of the Kardashian family... after the former sued the latter for $100 million because she thinks Rob and his loved ones defamed her on social media back in 2017.

And, just a few hours after the trial opened?

Blac Chyna's mother went ahead and defamed the f--k out of the Kardashians.

After being in the courtroom with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, Tokyo Toni (not her real name) jumped on Instagram Live to say these reality stars “looked scary” and also have “dips” in their faces.

“It’s just so sad," added Toni online.

"Then Khloé was shaking her f–king head off everything every juror said.

"You all right, bitch? Did you have some Xanax or something before you got there, bitch?”

It's perhaps worth noting (if solely for the sake of hilarity) that Toni appears to be rolling a blunt throughout the livestream.

She grew increasingly incoherent as time went on, comparing “old and decrepit” Kris to “the little man on the tricycle” in the horror movie franchise Saw.

“They look like they dead,” Toni said.

This amazing rant came just a few hours after multiple outlets reported on various developments inside of this same courtroom, including how one potential juror was dismissed because he admitted to having watched the Kim Kardashian sex tape.

Blac Chyna was previously engaged to Rob Kardashian and shares a five-year old daughter with the occasional entrepreneur.

She filed her lawsuit just over four years ago, alleging at the time that Rob defamed her via a number of negative Instagram posts -- while also accusing his siblings and mother of conspiring to cancel the former couple's E! reality show, Rob & Chyna, which aired for one season in 2016.

Chyna and Rob called off their engagement in February 2017, just a few weeks after this cancelation.

A few months later, Chyna sued Rob and his family, claiming she suffered "significant damages" as a result of Rob leaking nude photos of her during an explosive Instagram rampage.

During Tuesday’s continuation of the hearing at Los Angeles Superior Court, the Kardashian-Jenners’ attorney, Michael Rhodes, accused Toni of posting threats on her social media against his clients.

“Ms. Jenner was worried about her physical safety,” Rhodes told the judge, adding that trying the case is “hard enough” with high-profile clients, but even most challengiing when he “has to worry about his clients.”

Also on Tuesday, meanwhile, Tokyo Toni went back on her Instagram page... and appeared to threaten this same judge.

"I'm gonna get that judge," she said simply.

Such a threat, as you might expect, is a crime.

Which likely explains why Toni has since signed on to her account in an attempt to walk back her remark.

“I do sets are [sic] comedy and I will continue nobody’s going to stop my movement.

"But this right here would not be served something would not get contempt,” she wrote in a rambling post, apparently trying to claim that she was just making a joke about the judge.

Toni added:

“I never stepped into the quart [sic] room.”

Yep.

That was the way that Tokyo Toni spelled the word courtroom.