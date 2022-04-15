Khloe Kardashian: Tristan Can't Hurt Me Ever Again! I'm Numb to His Awfulness!

Khloe Kardashian has been there with Tristan Thompson.

On more than one occasion.

Heck, on more than two occasions.

She's been hurt by her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy on so many occasions that she barely even got worked up several months ago when the latest scandal surrounding this horny basketball player hit.

Tribute to Khloe

As a refresher:

Thompson was sued in December by a woman named Maralee Nichols.

She claimed in these documents that she slept with Tristan back in March 2021 and had become pregnant as a result.

(Yes, Tristan was dating Khloe at the time of this sexual encounter. Because of course he was. Because he isn't an ethical person.)

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson on Halloween

Nichols was suing Tristan for paternity at the time, even releasing text messages he had allegedly sent her that included a bribe for her to get an abortion, along with a threat that he'd never play an active told in their child's life.

Eventually, a DNA test was performed.

And, to no one's surprise, Thompson was proven to be the baby boy's biological dad.

Tristan -- who has a daughter with Khloe and also a son with an ex-girlfriend, who he left to be with Khloe -- then issued a statement, at last taking responsibility.

Khloe and Tristan's Thanksgiving

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” the Chicago Bulls power forward said on Januay 3.

“Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

Nichols has since said that Thompson has nothing to do with his kid at all. Not in any way, shape or fatherly form.

Smirking at Khloe

As for Kardashian?

Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” Thompson also wrote in January.

"My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think.

"Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

The Thompsons

Khloe has said scarcely anything since this controversy went viral.

Until now.

In an interview with USA Today, the Hulu star said the toughest thing to film for her family's new Hulu series was the moment Kim Kardashian called her to let her know Tristan had confessed to fathering a baby with Nichols.

"That was hard," Khloe said, while Kim also spoke to the outlet and said: "I think that was hard for me too."

Tristan Thompson, True and Khloe

Khloe went on to emphasize that while the pain "doesn't get easier" to handle, she has become more "numb" to almost anything Thompson does at this point.

"When you're hurt so many times, your reactions, your responses to the same thing happening over and over again -- there is a numbing sensation to it," she explained to the newspaper.

Thompson, of course, cheated on Khloe when she was 8 months pregnant and then cheated on her again after they reconciled.

Added Kourtney Kardashian in this same interview of Tristan's wandering and unprotected penis:

"It almost becomes normal, when it should absolutely never become normal."

Khloe Kardashian Biography

Khloe Kardashian in Soho
Khloe Kardashian is only famous for being the sister of Kim Kardashian. She stars, along with the rest of this stupidly-named family, on...
