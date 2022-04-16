Kim Kardashian: Just Kidding About the Whole Secret Dildo Up My A$$ Thing!

According to an insider, speaking on the condition of anonymity, Kim Kardashian wasn't serious when she said on this week's premiere of her family's new reality show that Ray J may have sexually assaulted her.

On the April 14 opener of The Kardashians, Kim grew very concerned about the possibility of a second sex tape emerging online.

Indeed:

By sheer coincidence, chatter that her ex-boyfriend might release this sort of video just ahead of the show's first episode began to run rampant a couple weeks ago.

By another total coincidence, the original Kim Kardashian sex tape hit the market just prior to Keeping Up to the Kardashians debuting on E!.

What tough luck for Kim, huh?!?

But anyway.

On The Kardashians premiere, Kim's son Saint was surfing the Interrnet and his mother feared he might come across an ad that teased the existence of her sex tape.

She was pretty certain no other footage was out there -- yet she called her lawyer to make sure she was protected just in case she was wrong and another video was forthcoming.

On air, Kim said she was 99% certain this wouldn't happen, but if a sex tape was about to surface?

How might it have been filmed without Kardashian's knowledgge?

"What if I was f-cking sleeping and he stuck a dildo up my ass? I don't know," Kim mused, basically accusing Ray J of assault in a rather crude and ridiculous manner.

Now, amid backlash and confusion over this remark, a source has spoken to TMZ about the accusation.

"The comment was funny and dramatic in the moment with Kris and Khloe to drive home the point that she really did not remember there being another tape," this individual told this celebrity gossip outlet.

TMZ goes on to report that the next episode depicts the lengths to which Kim went to ensure no tape existed earlier this year, following claims that ex-husband Kanye West was actually given a hard drive by Ray J.

This hard drive supposedly had X-rated scene on it.

Next Thursday, however, Kim will have a chance to go through this hard drive and will therefore be reassured that it offers no threat of any kind to her..

Only the perfect sort of storyline to nab attention for The Kardashians on Hulu.

Again, we say:

What an amazing coincidence, don't you think?!?

Said Kim on the April 14 episode, pretending she had nothing to do with the original Ray J sex tape:

"For 20 years this has been held over my head, of this mistake, or is it a mistake?

"This was my boyfriend of years. We go on a trip, we film a video. It's embarrassing for me to be out there, but it's not the most scandalous thing and I'm not going to be made to feel this way.

"I'm just human."