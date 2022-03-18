Kailyn Lowry on Chris Lopez: I Had No Idea He Would Be Such a Bad Dad!

Throughout the tenth season of Teen Mom 2, fans complained that Kailyn Lowry's storyline was simply too boring to merit the amount of screen time she was receiving.

And while some of the criticism came off a bit harsh, they may have had a point.

After all, fans can only sit through so many scenes about kitchen remodeling projects before they feel the need to register a complaint.

Anyway, that's not a problem for Kail these days, as she now has enough drama in her life to sustain half a dozen reality shows.

Lowry is currently being sued by Briana DeJesus, and the situation is getting uglier by the day.

At issue is a comment Bri made indicating that Kail had been arrested for assaulting Chris Lopez, the father of her two youngest children.

Kail is limited in how much she can say about the lawsuit -- but she's perfectly free to speak her mind about her deteriorating relationship with Chris.

The mother of four did exactly that this week, taking to Instagram “to address the way [her] coparenting situation” with Chris has been portrayed on the current season of TM2.

“I don’t think it paints the full picture,” Lowry wrote, according to In Touch.

“In any coparenting situation, there is always two sides — regardless of how Chris experienced it. Our perceptions ARE going to be different," she continued.

"The choice I have had to make have been very challenging.”

From there, Kail drew an unflattering comparison between Chris and her two previous baby daddies, Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin.

“I’ve always wanted the best for my kids and Chris is no exception to that. But there are extenuating circumstances involving Chris that were not present with Javi or Jo," she wrote.

"With that being said, just because it isn’t as easy with Chris, doesn’t mean my character and feelings have changed when it comes to my kids’ relationships with their dad.”

Lowry went on to explain that she doesn't entirely fault Lopez for his parental shortcomings, noting that “Chris’ capacity to parent” is “very different” from that of her exes.

She then explained that Chris has a tendency to lash out at decisions made by the court as though she were somehow personally responsible for the rulings.

“I ultimately didn’t make the decision, the judge did,” Kailyn added.

“If things were as easy and simple as [Chris] thinks they are, he would have gotten more time.”

Kail went on to claim that all the times when she and Chris “were good" it was "because he wanted something from [her].”

She claimed that when he was present in the lives of his children, it usually meant that he wanted some sort of favor from their mother.

“His motive was never to just spend time with them,” Kailyn alleged.

“He has gone days and weeks without checking up prior to court involvement," she explained.

"The boys only have two parents, and when he is falling short, I have to pick up the slack and fill in the gaps emotionally, physically and financially.”

Chris has yet to respond to Kail's latest comment.

But we'll learn much more about his relationship with Kail both in upcoming episodes of Teen Mom 2, and in court.