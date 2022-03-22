Kailyn Lowry: Teen Mom Forced Me Into Therapy!

Kailyn Lowry is struggling at the moment.

Mightily.

The Teen Mom 2 Tweeted last week that she's done with the program that made her famous -- at least temporarily -- after an episode aired that featured rival Brianna DeJesus recording a podcast with Lowry's two-time baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

"I believe there are 5-6 episodes I'm not on #teenmom2," Kailyn wrote at the time. "Also - this was by choice - was just letting y'all know."

A couple days later, the mother of four uploaded a selfie to Instagram.

"How I feel about the f**kery I woke up to," she wrote along the top of it.

Along similar, unfortunate lines, Lowry Tweeted the following late last week:

"Depression is kicking my ass."

Lowry didn't delve into the specifics of her bad mood and/or unsettled state of mind.

However, she and Vee Rivera were guests on the ShrinkChicks podcast on Monday, opening up during the broadcast about how Teen Mom has affected their mental health.

“It’s really hard when we’ve gotten through things that were really hard in the moment and then we have to relive them on TV," Lowry explained, adding in the moment:

"And then maybe some of the same emotions came up when we originally went through it but then sometimes other emotions come up."

Kailyn is likely referring here to her ongoing feud with DeJesus, and how it forces her to relive her 2020 arrest for domestic violence.

In September of that year, Lowry allegedly punched Lopez multiple times for giving their son, Lux, a haircut without her permission.

DeJesus later brought up this incident during an interview, claiming that Kailyn also broke into Lopez's mom's house and making what Lowry has said are many false allegations.

Lowry sued DeJesus for defamation last July.

We've been watching the fallout from this lawsuit play out on the latest season of Teen Mom 2, which Kailyn confesses has been challenging to watch.

"We’re like, 'f-ck, what is this? How do we get through this?'"

"Reliving, like ripping a band aid off a wound that hasn’t healed yet, and it’s just not a good time," Lowry said on yesterday's podcast.

“And, I mean, I think I’m in therapy still from filming.”

Concluded Kailyn on this topic:

“It’s not normal to be going through these things and then on top of that have a million people’s opinions on everything when your mind is going wild on its own."

It sounds almost like Lowry may be done with Teen Mom 2.

And it also sounds like Teen Mom 2 may be done with Lowry.

A few days ago, our friends at The Ashley broke the news that MTV is weighing its future options.

With ratings down across the board, producers may very well combine the Teen Mom franchises into a single program moving forward -- which would mean trimming the cast list down considerably.

“There are just too many people working on this franchise and it’s not bringing in the ratings and money it once did,” an insider told this website, adding:

"The casts’ salaries are enormous and it costs a lot of money to fly all over the country to film the girls."

We can't say for sure whether this will happen or if Lowry will even be among the potential casualties.

All we know is that if she suddenly gets married or pregnant again down the line, you can likely guess the reason behind that decision.

At some point, simply remodeling her kitchen may not be a strong enough storyline to justify Lowry's existence on the program, you know?