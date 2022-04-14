Khloe Kardashian Admits to Role in Bizarre Photoshop Scheme

Chalk the following story up to one of the weirder tales we've encountered of late.

Even by Kardashian-Jenner standards.

On Tuesday, Khloe Kardashian appeared to confirm that she misled the public late last year upon sharing photos of her daughter, True, at Disneyland.

Back on December 31, as evidenced below, the 37-year old uploaded a couple snapshots of her toddler and True's cousin, Chicago West, hanging out at The Happiest Place on Earth.

How sweet, right?

How very nice, no?

Maybe. But as Khloe now admits... how very FAKE as well.

Earlier this week, the brand new Hulu star celebrated her daughter's birthday with a special family trip to this same famous theme park in Anaheim.

At one point in her posting, Khloe revealed that it was "True's first time" at Disneyland, prompting astute observers to think back to the pictures immediately above and below and wonder:

Wait... what?!?

Didn't Khloe previously claim -- via alleged evidence -- that True was in Disneyland just a few months ago?

Yes, as it turns out.

For whatever odd reason, Khloe simply made that up. She used Photoshop to edit her daughter into multiple pictures alongside her niece.

"Welllppp I f—d this one up," Khloe wrote on Twitter in response to getting caught.

She then pivoted to a promotion for her family's new Hulu program and added: "Anyways….. let's focus on something else. Our show airs in a few days."

To be clear, there are far bigger scandals in the world than Khloe Kardashian Photoshopping her four-year old into a picture.

But there may not be many stranger ones at the moment, especially not in celebrity gossip circles.

What possessed Khloe to do this? Why would she possibly pretend that True was at Disneyland? To achieve what sort of end or goal?!?

It's just so very, very, very weird.

Making it even weirder?

True was superimposed over the face of another cousin, Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi, who was actually the family member enjoying her time with Chicago back in December.

"lol but why did yall photoshop her face on stormi tho?? like i really wanna know," one fan asked the star on Wednesday, while another added:

"Lmaooo no bc we really need to know. Why was it this serious? Wasn’t it easier to find another pic with pink tones than going through all of this."

A third declared: "This is weird asf… why are you photoshopping TODDLERS?!"

Khloe has not yet responded with any specific answers to these questions.

It's not the first time she's been caught in a Photoshopping scandal, however.

Heck, it's not even the second time she's been caught in a Photoshopping scandal.

One must now wonder: For a reality star who has made a fortune off letting fans into her life, exactly how real is the life into which we've been led?!?