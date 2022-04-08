Jessica Simpson: Look! I Lost 100 Pounds! Again!

Jessica Simpson once sang that these boots were made for walking.

But this new body?

The one the singer now possesses?

It's made for showing off.

The 41-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday, April 7 to share a picture of herself donning a pink paisley print bikini from her collection, sharing with her 5.8 million followers -- and explaining why it's so very special to her.

"I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I'm finally spring breakin' wearin' a BIKINI!!!!!!" Simpson wrote in the caption.

She then patted herself on the back as follows:

"Hard work Determination Self Love I enjoyed a good proud cry today."

Over the years, Simpson has spoken candidly about her relationship with her body.

In an essay she wrote for Amazon Original Stories titled "Take the Lead," for example, the singer wrote about her decision to throw out her scale at one point.

"It's part of the work on myself that continues," the former reality star confessed in the piece.

"I am still finding things to let go of, and one of the more meaningful releases has been the scale."

Elsewhere, Simpson has delved into the toll body-shaming has taken on her ever since she struck it big.

“I’ve been bullied through my life for being every size that there is — I’ve been a size 2 to a size 14,” Simpson told Australia’s The Morning Show in 2020.

“Body image was a hard thing, especially being so young and trying to fit into pop culture.

"Everything was about dancing around and showing your stomach.”'

In 2019, Simpson jumped on her scale three weeks before she gave birth to her now three-year-old daughter, Birdie.

"I weighed more than my husband, a six-foot-three former tight end in the NFL," Simpson -- who also shares daughter Maxwell, 9, and son Ace, 8, with her spouse Eric Johnson -- wrote for Amazon.

From there, she admitted at the time, tears simply flowed.

"Here I was, creating life, this miracle baby that we didn't expect but welcomed because we knew she was exactly who we needed to complete our family," Jessica continued.

"My heart literally beat for hers. I

"looked down at my belly, which was all I could see back then anyway, then over to the scale. 'This,' I said aloud, 'is not right.'"

As a result?

'Goodbye,' I told the scale," Simpson wrote in the essay. "I don't care if you're broken. I'm not."

The entrepreneur -- who has built a billion-dollar fashion empire -- has allso been open about how she has transformed her lifestyle into a healthy one, penning in her 2020 memoir that she is an alcoholic and was two years sober at the time.

She's now four years sober.

“There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic,” Simpson wrote this past November.

“The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage.

"The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power.”