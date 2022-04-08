Scott Disick Brings New Model Girlfriend to Kardashians Premiere: Did He Do It to Piss Off Kourtney?!

Earlier this week, we reported on the news that Scott Disick is dating a woman named Rebecca Donaldson.

Our older readers might recall that "Rebecca Donaldson" was also the name of Lori Loughlin's character on Full House, but as far as we know, Scott's new girlfriend is not involved in any elaborate schemes to get apathetic teen influencers accepted into USC.

Anyway, Scott has dated quite a few models in the years since he and Kourtney parted ways.

And he's really been on a tear in the months since Kourtney started Travis Barker.

Kourtney and Travis: MARRIED!

Scott started dating Elizabeth Grace Lindley back in October of last year.

After that, he was spotted stepping out with Hana Cross.

From there, it was Christine Burke, Holly Scarfone, and a succession of young beauties who weren't even around long enough for the media to learn their names.

Scott Disick on a PJ

We're not sure if Scott is trying to send a message to Kourtney, or what.

But whatever the case, he certainly seems to be enjoying himself.

It seems, however, that Scott's relationship with Rebecca is much more than just a casual fling.

Scott, Rebecca

Neither party has talked about their relationship openly, but there are subtle signs that these two are actually dating and not just hooking up.

Case in point, Scott attended the premiere party for the Kardashians new Hulu series on Thursday, and he brought Rebecca along as his date.

Now, Disick usually has no qualms about stepping out in public with his partner of the moment, but this was no routine night at Nobu.

Scott Disick, Rebecca Donaldson Photo

This was an event at which the entire Kard clan was in attendance, and it seems that Scott brought Rebecca along with the intention of introducing her to his TV family.

As you've likely heard by now, Kourtney and Travis got married last weekend.

Scott has not yet spoken publicly about that surprising development, and there have been rumors that he's not particularly happy about it.

Rebecca Donaldson Models

In fact, some have speculated that the news of Kourtney's nuptials might send Disick on another downward spiral.

And yet, there he was on premiere night, happily hobnobbing with his ex's family.

No one knows if Scott and Kourtney spent any time conversing, but Kourt did mention Disick to one of her kids.

Scott Disick Flies Private

"Do you wanna go say hi to your dad?" she was heard asking son Reign, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Speaking of kids, it's been rumored that Kourt and Travis are planning to start a family of their own.

In fact, sources have indicated that Kourtney is already pregnant with Barker's baby.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrate in Vegas

Insiders say that while Scott has come to accept his ex's new relationship, he's not too crazy about the idea of Kourtney having another child.

"Kourtney and Travis want to have a child of their own together. It’s very important – and exciting -- to them," a source close to the situation told ET.

"Scott doesn't like the idea of Kourtney and Travis growing their family, but the rest of the family is very supportive."

So everything might be cool between Scott and Kourtney at the moment -- but it sounds like things could get messy in the very near future.

