Kim Kardashian: Kanye Didn't Speak to Me for 8 Months!

Right now, reports say that Kanye West is seeking the help that he needs to be a better man and better father.

The world is very aware of how much he and Kim Kardashian have struggled since their split.

Kanye has lashed out and otherwise embarrassed himself on social media and in public, and that has been a weight on Kim.

Now, however, Kim is sharing something new -- revealing that she and Ye essentially did not speak for about eight months.

The Hulu premiere of The Kardashians is nearly upon us all, so the Kardashian family press tour is in full swing.

Kim Kardashian appeared as a guest on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast (yeah, that's really the name), where she discussed her ex.

In February of 2021, she filed for divorce ... and now reveals that she and Kanye essentially stopped speaking to each other.

"We went off and on," Kim recalled of more than half a year after she filed to end her toxic marriage.

"You know, we went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce," she specified.

"And then we started talking again and I went to the Donda premiere," Kim revealed.

"I mean, he would still see the kids and stuff," Kim pointed out.

"Him and I just took a minute of not talking," she characterized.

"And I think in relationships," Kim continued, "it'll be like that."

"I hope we, you know, are the co-parenting goals at the end of the day," Kim expressed.

"I look back and my mom and dad went through their hard time," she recalled, "and it took people a minute to readjust."

"And I've seen it all before," Kim added, "I think we just have a different kind of platform now."

"But you know," Kim suggested, "it doesn't mean that maybe because he expressed himself in a certain way that he's not an amazing person and amazing friend."

Kim aspired: "I do believe that we'll have that again. I'm always really hopeful."

She emphasized that, from her point of view, she and Kanye still "have so much love for each other."

"We really do," KIm emphasized.

"We're always family," she insisted, "we're always going to have so much love and we love our kids."

Kim added: "We both love the time we spent together."

"You know, I think that we'll always have that and always cherish that," Kim stated.

"Sometimes it just doesn't work out for whatever reasons," she admitted.

"But no matter what," Kim declared, "I always just think of like the positive times."

Kim also touched upon Kanye's alarming outbursts regarding Kim's relationship with Pete Davidson.

"If you were in a situation and you were hurting and that was your way of expressing yourself, like I don't judge," she said.

"We're always going to be cool and family," Kim insisted, "even if it doesn't look that way."

"Like, it'll always end up that way," Kim went on. "So everything will always be okay."

As for where things stand with Ye now, she shared: "Right now, it's good."

"When things are calm, we don't really communicate," Kim admitted.

"But I think that's okay sometimes, you know," Kim suggested.

"And I think that we will. We always will," she added. "That's just who I am."

"I spent a decade of my life with this person," Kim pointed out, "and I just have so much love for him."

"So that'll never change," Kim affirmed.

"But it doesn't mean that they're the right one for you," she admitted, "and that's okay too."

Meanwhile, The Kardashians is promising to deliver plenty of Kimye fallout.