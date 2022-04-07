Aladin Jallali Finds New Love with Wife Maria Talebi After Divorcing Laura

One of the most anticipated couples of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's premiere season turned out to be a disaster.

Laura and Aladin Jallali divorced years ago, thankfully, after broadcasting their toxicity for all to see.

While Laura has been (allegedly) running through various boy toys, Aladin has moved on in a more serious manner.

In fact, he is now married!

Aladin Jallali was only with the Canadian-turned-Floridian-turned-Qatari-turned-Ecuadorian Laura Jallali for a short time.

The two were married, but even by the time of the Tell All special, Aladin had filed to divorce her.

Now, Aladin is looking forward to a much happier future with his new wife, Maria Talebi.

It has been a few years, so here is a brief refresher.

Laura and Tunisian-born Aladin connected over Facebook, despite the obvious age gap of over 20 years.

After eight months of extremely flirtatious (and downright thirsty) online romance, Laura flew to Qatar to meet him.

Cameras followed the couple as they met for the first time.

The two grappled with major cultural differences, from simple misunderstandings to long-term compatibility issues.

There were mixed reviews of their "jiggy-jiggy," the couple's infamous nickname for sex.

Another obstacle was Laura's adult son, Liam.

Liam has spent much of his life having to deal with his mother's poor choices, and this was yet another.

Despite an unkind edit, many viewers later came to understand that Liam was absolutely right to try to discourage his mother, but to no avail.

Laura and Aladin did get married, having a traditional Tunisian wedding.

By late 2019, the couple had split.

And, as we noted, the pair went through an international divorce ... but the ugliness did not stop there.

Laura, to put it simply, badmouthed Aladin with a series of inconsistent stories.

Given her track record over the years, some fans have speculated that she may be a compulsive liar.

She was also unable to return to her former home in Florida ... because she was never a U.S. citizen, and had resided without documentation for many years.

Unable to return to Florida and seemingly unable or unwilling to start her life over in Canada, Laura was unsure of where to go after things ended with Aladin.

Castmate Evelin Villegas generously suggested that she come to Colombia, helping her find lodgings as a neighbor.

This quickly turned into Laura feuding with Evelin and Corey Rathgeber, allegedly harassing them, badmouthing them, and possibly even dating Raul.

That was a couple of years ago, however.

On a recent episode of 90 Day Diaries, Laura revealed that she is living in London, Ontario, with her son.

That relationship has been strained, she admitted, and she claimed that she "virtually lost everything" following the divorce.

Aladin's story has been considerably less dramatic.

Though he has obscured Maria's face (pretty wise for a reality TV alum), he was sure to show off the rings on their fingers.

Though Aladin had his good and bad moments on screen, we are happy for him and Maria and we wish them both a world of happiness.