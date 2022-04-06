Pete Davidson Finally Meets Kim Kardashian's Kids: There's No Way They Have This Much Fun With Kanye!

Just last week, sources indicated that Pete Davidson had not yet met Kim Kardashian's kids.

The comic had met everyone else in Kim's family, partying with Kris Jenner and company just a few weeks after the relationship began.

And over the weekend, Kim made the acquaintance of Pete's grandparents, having previously spent time with the other key members of the Davidson clan.

But insiders insisted that Kim was holding off on introducing Pete to her kids out of respect for their father, Kanye West,

Well, apparently over the weekend, Kim remembered that Kanye never shows anyone else any respect and thus doesn't deserve any in return.

According to TMZ, Pete was spotted tooling around in Kim's high-end pink golf cart on Sunday night with his girlfriend's eldest daughter, 8-year-old North West, riding shotgun.

They were joined by Scott Disick's daughter Penelope as they used the tiny car to deliver a pizza to Scott.

Disick and Davidson have hung out before, and it seems that Pete has developed a close friendship with Kourtney's ex.

See that, Kanye?

If you just stop stalking Kim and harassing Pete, you too could still be welcomed into the Kard clan with open arms!

The golf cart bonding session comes on the heels of new interviews in which several Kardashians spoke openly about their fondness for Pete.

"I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them," Kim told Robin Roberts in an excerpt posted on Twitter (the whole conversation is set to air tonight on ABC).

"Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content. And, it's such a good feeling just to be at peace."

"Pete's great, Pete's great," Kris Jenner added. "He's a really nice guy."

"He just makes her laugh and she laughs all the time," Khloe chimed in.

In a previous interview with Vogue, Kim noted that Pete has not yet done any filming for the Kardashians new Hulu series, but added that he is not opposed to the idea.

"If there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn't tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn't be for this season," she said.

Kim added that while viewers will not see Pete on camera in the show's first season, they will see "how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know."

"I'm definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it," she added.

Meanwhile, a source tells People magazine that Kim is even more enthusiastic about Pete than she lets on in interviews.

"Kim is crazy about Pete," said the insider.

"Kim is just very happy and serious with Pete," the source added.

"Her family loves having him around too. He is very sweet to Kim. Everyone loves seeing her this happy."

And now it sounds like the SNL star has managed to win over the younger generation, as well.

We're sure Pete turned on the charm, but golf carts and pizza go a pretty long way when you're trying to impress the grade school set!