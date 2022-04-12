Britney Spears Pregnancy: Sam Asghari Gushes About Fatherhood After Announcement

On Monday, news of Britney Spears' pregnancy stunned the world. In a good way.

One of the most sinister aspects of her conservatorship was her forced sterilization -- she was unable to have her IUD removed.

Now, she and Sam Asghari are expecting their first child together ... right?

Some fans were admittedly unsure of whether or not Britney was serious, but Sam weighed in.

It's not that people thought that Britney was imagining a pregnancy.

But conceiving just months after being allowed to remove her IUD came as a surprise -- however pleasant.

And Britney dropped the momentous news in a surprisingly casual manner.

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back …" she reflected on a Monday afternoon Instagram post.

"I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach ???'" Britney recalled.

"My husband said 'No you’re food pregnant silly!!!'" Britney wrote of Sam Asghari.

"So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby," Britney announced.

"4 days later I got a little more food pregnant," she joked. "It’s growing !!!"

Britney quipped: "If 2 are in there … I might just lose it."

"I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have," Britney shared.

"It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression," she recalled of her pregnancies with Sean Preston and Jayden James.

"I have to say it is absolutely horrible," Britney described, lamenting that "women didn’t talk about it back then."

"Some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her," Britney acknowledged.

"But now," she noted, "women talk about it every day."

Britney expressed: "thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret …"

"This time I will be doing yoga every day !!!" Britney vowed.

She concluded by writing: "Spreading lots of joy and love!!!"

That certainly was inspiring and hopeful. But ... was it a pregnancy announcement?

Well, yes, but one can understand the confusion, given that Britney jokingly referred to her "food baby" a second time.

But all of her caption about her plans, from avoiding being photographed by opportunists who want to monetize her image to doing yoga, are no joke.

Britney has an unusual and goofy way of writing, even about serious topics, but it's not so different from what you'd expect from an Instagram mom with two teen sons.

In case there were any doubt, Sam Asghari took to his own Instagram page to refer to the same topic.

"Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect," he opined.

"Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly," Sam wrote. "It is the most important job i will ever do."

Sam's post would seem like a subtle, almost indirect pregnancy announcement on its own.

Combined with Britney's post, the message is clear.

We're so accustomed to very formulaic "we're expecting, we're due in September" announcements that it's easy to forget that some parents just say what's on their minds.

Britney's parents just plain sucked, so she had an uphill climb when it came to being a mom to her kids -- but she also had some object lessons in how she shouldn't parent.

Long before the Free Britney movement picked up steam, she was celebrated for her parenting, from giving her sons choices about public appearances to taking math classes herself to help her boys with homework.

We are so excited for Britney and Sam as they go on this journey together.