Kourtney Kardashian Reacts to Scott Disick-Rebecca Donaldson Relationship: At Least He's Finally Dating an Adult!

Last week, we reported on the news that Scott Disick is dating Rebecca Donaldson.

Despite her name, Donaldson is not Lori Loughlin's character on Full House, but is instead a 27-year-old model and entrepreneur with whom Scott has become quite smitten.

Disick has dated a lot of women in the years since he and Kourtney Kardashian went their separate ways, and he's really been on the prowl over the course of the past year.

But it seems that his relationship with Rebecca is more than a mere fling.

Scott brought Rebecca to the premiere of the Kardashians new Hulu series last week.

Obviously, he knew that the entire Kard clan would be in attendance, and it seems that he wanted to seize this opportunity to introduce his new girlfriend to his baby mama's family.

Now, this could have been a very tense scene.

Kourtney married Travis Barker earlier this month, and Scott has been critical of that relationship since the very beginning.

During Kourt and Travis' courtship, Scott dated a succession of models, all of whom were in their teens or early twenties.

But in a refreshing change of pace, Rebecca is 27.

So while you might think that Kourtney would be less than thrilled about her ex showing up to a family event with her his new girlfriend, it seems that she was thrilled to see Scott show up with an age-appropriate partner!

“Kourtney is so happy that Scott is finally dating someone closer to his age,” a source close to the situation tells Life & Style.

“She feels like Rebecca, being in her late 20s, is ideal for Scott because his history with dating teenagers never ever seems to end well."

Kourtney was likely thinking less of Scott's most recent flings, and more of his messy breakups with Amelia Hamlin and Sofia Richie, both of whom were in their teens when Disick began dating them.

"It makes her feel good to know that Rebecca is around the kids instead of someone in their teens,” the insider continues.

“Of course, the kids’ nannies are always with them too, but Kourtney was never really into the idea of someone just 6-ish years older than Mason taking on a parenting role with the kids when with Scott!”

Yes, some of Scott's recent girlfriends were just a few years older than his eldest son.

It's a testament to how forgiving the Kardashians are that they were willing to put up with that crap for so long.

“Kourtney keeps joking to friends, ‘Scott’s finally dating a grownup!’ and she truly couldn’t be happier for him," the source adds.

"She wants him to be happy because a happy Scott means it’s easier for her to deal with him as a coparent."

We suppose that's true -- but dating a grownup might not be quite as big an accomplishment as Kourtney seems to believe it is.

But the good news is, Kourtney likes Donaldson for reasons that go beyond her age.

“Rebecca is lovely and funny and fun to be around and is looking for something a little more serious with Scott,” the insider explains, adding:

“She isn’t in L.A. full-time though so maybe that will change soon. Kourtney is just really happy they met and get along so well.”

Well, we wish these two all the best.

After all, Scott's kids will be heading off to college someday soon, and it would be nice if their stepmom wasn't living in the dorm room across the hall,