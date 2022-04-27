Anna Duggar to Elon Musk: Help! I'm Being Bullied By Josh Haters on Twitter!

Earlier this week, Elon Musk bought Twitter, much to the chagrin of many shareholders and users.

There are some folks who are happy about the takeover, however, and it seems that disgraced former reality star Anna Duggar is one of them.

Allow us to explain this very unlikely alliance:

As you're probably aware, Anna's husband, Josh Duggar, was convicted on child pornography charges in December of last year.

Not surprisingly, the months since have not been easy for Anna.

The mother of seven is attempting to support her family without any visible means of income, which can't be easy.

But it seems that what really keeps Anna up at night is online haters.

Yes, like all Duggars, she's extremely image-conscious, and she's mostly been steering clear of social media lately.

When Anna does post on Instagram, she limits comments so that she won't be confronted with criticism.

It seems, however, that she misses the days when she could post whatever she wants, and she's convinced that Elon will help her get back to that point.

On Monday, just hours before he sealed the deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion, Musk tweeted:

"I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means."

Anna liked the tweet, which is rather ironic, as she seems to actively oppose free speech from people who are critical of her and her husband.

Naturally, folks at the always-amusing r/DuggarSnark subreddit were quick to call out Anna's hypocrisy.

And as usual, they did so in hilarious fashion.

"Anna, babydoll, hang it UP. Nobody wants to use their free speech [to] defend your crusty, dusty, musty husband," wrote one commenter, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

"This from the woman that won't let anyone comment on her Instagram photos," another redditor pointed out.

"Anna has more kids than she has IQ points if she truly does not understand the irony of liking this post, on multiple levels," a third chimed in.

"Lol as if the Duggars are supporters of free speech or any kind of intellectual discourse," a fourth noted.

Others pointed out just how far the Duggars have gone to avoid seeing speech that they disagree with.

"LOL that's so f--king rich, Anna. I know you block your critics so hard on Twitter," one person wrote.

Of course, Musk has a long history of blocking and attempting to silence his critics, as well.

So maybe he and Anna have more in common than meets the eye.

Interestingly, as a father of eight, Elon is one of very few public figures who has even more kids than Anna!

Come to think of it, Musk and singer Grimes recently broke up after welcoming their second child together, and Anna is finally a free woman after being pinned under Josh's predatory thumb for her entire adult life.

So maybe this is Anna's way of "shooting her shot," as the kids say.

Hey, there have been stranger celebrity couples than Anna Duggar and Elon Musk!

Actually, on second thought, no -- that would literally be the most bizarre relationship of all time.