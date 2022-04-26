Aaron Rodgers & Shailene Woodley: Finally, Officially Broken Up?

It's been a roller coaster year for Aaron Rodgers.

Despite some major professional controversies and disappointments -- including allegations that he lied about being vaccinated and a shocking playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers -- Rodgers took home NFL MVP honors for the second time in his career.

And the Packers star's personal life was also characterized by breakneck reversals of fortune.

In early 2021, Rodgers got engaged to Shailene Woodley, the Hollywood actress whose bohemian ways seemed to nicely offset his famously cantankerous personality.

But while opposites often attract, it seems that in the case of Aaron and Shailene, the wildly different worldviews created more problems than their relationship could endure.

In February of this year, rumors that Rodgers and Woodley had called off their engagement began to circulate in the tabloid press and on social media.

Insiders confirmed that it was Shailene who pulled the plug on the relationship after months of feeling that Rodgers cared more about football than he did about her.

“While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” a source close to the situation told In Touch.

“She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

But as the dust began to settle from the 2021 NFL season and Aaron renewed his contract with the Packers (a $150 million deal will put anyone in a better mood), he and Shailene decided to give their relationship a second chance.

Unfortunately, it now looks as though the experiment failed, and Rodgers and Woodley have gone their way for a second time.

News of the split comes to us courtesy of E! News, who reports that once again, it was Shailene who decided to end the relationship.

"Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron," an insider tells the outlet.

"But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change. There was no reason to continue and she's done with it again."

"They are two very different people," a separate source tells E! News.

"They are both focused on their careers, but it took them in separate directions."

While Aaron and Shailene might have parted ways permanently, the second insider says that the two of them are still "supportive of one another and on good terms."

It's the latest in a long line of high-profile breakups for Rodgers, who parted ways with NASCAR driver Danica Patrick in 2020.

Prior to that Rodgers dated actress Olivia Munn for several years.

In all of those cases, the splits were amicable, and Rodgers seems to be on civil terms with most if not all of his exes.

(For evidence of this, look no further than the QB's friendly post-game interviews with Erin Andrews, whom he also dated briefly.)

But it looks as though Rodgers' search for the right partner will continue after yet another false start.

And if he's as focused on his career as Shailene says he is, maybe he should complete his quest for another Super Bowl ring before he thinks any more about wedding rings.