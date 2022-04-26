Blac Chyna Accused of Drug-Fueled Knife Attack on Tyga During Kardashians Lawsuit

Those of us who have followed the legal battle between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have heard a lot of alarming claims.

Even Chyna did not deny pointing a gun at Rob's head or wrapping a phone cord around his neck, claiming that these were playful moments.

The Kardashians and Jenners have weighed in about their experiences with Rob's ex.

According to Kylie, Tyga sported a massive scar during their relationship after Chyna slashed him open with a knife.

On Monday, April 25, Kylie Jenner took the stand during the ongoing legal struggle between Blac Chyna and her family.

On the witness stand, Kylie was deposed by Chyna's attorney.

While there are many relevant topics -- including alleged damage to a home that she owned -- Kylie was asked about her relationship with Chyna.

Kylie testified that she would never really consider Chyna to have been a close friend, even when things were relatively good.

She recalled, however, a conversation with Tyga.

Tyga is Kylie's infamous ex and previously fathered a child with Chyna.

According to Kylie, Tyga once displayed a six-inch scar along his arm.

He told Kylie that it was a knife wound that Chyna had inflicted upon him.

Kylie testified that Tyga had told her that Chyna abused both drugs and alcohol, which fueled the violent and injurious attack.

As the questioning continued, Kylie added that she had shared her concerns about Chyna with Rob, her older brother.

However, Rob told her that he planned to continue dating Chyna.

Kylie testified: "I felt it was my duty to express my concerns, but ultimately it was up to him."

Also during the same hearing, TMZ noted, was that Kylie was asked whether she thought that Chyna really loved Rob, or if her interest in him was fake.

"I just felt maybe me dating the father of her child had something to do with it," she opined while under oath.

When asked if she believed that Chyna may have dated Rob out of spite, Kylie replied: "Maybe."

It is not shocking to hear that Chyna may have had strong, negative feelings about Tyga moving on from dating her to date Kylie Jenner.

But Kylie was a teenager -- and a minor -- when she began dating the famous foot fetishist and rapper.

If anyone should earn Chyna's ire, surely it would be the grown adult man and not the high schooler ... but that only applies if Chyna is a rational individual.

The story about Tyga's injury is hearsay, and Tyga himself might need to confirm that what he told Kylie years ago is true for it to carry any weight.

Obviously, people sometimes lie about the origins of scars, but one would hope that no one would fabricate a story of domestic violence.

It is worrisome to say the least to hear two different men -- Rob and allegedly Tyga -- describe incidents of partner violence from Chyna.

Additional documentation from the trial shows that the Kardashians are asking the court to throw out part of the lawsuit even before it goes to the jury.

Their legal team argues that Chyna, who is seeking tens of millions from them in "economic" and "emotional" distress-related damages.

The Kardashians say that since her legal team has not even attempted to show testimony or evidence, that this portion of the suit should be dismissed entirely.