Shake Chatterjee Finds New Girlfriend (with Questionable Taste), Takes Dig at Deepti

Shake Chatterjee has a new girlfriend named Emily Watson.

In related news, we'd have to imagine that Emily Watson has never seen a second of Love Is Blind Season 2.

On Instagram Thursday, the rude Netflix personality posted a carousel of photos featuring his new blonde lover, posting as a caption to these snapshots:

"Good things come to those who w̶a̶i̶t̶ don't settle."

Those who don't settle.

Pretty hard to read that as anything but a dig Deepti Vempati, to whom Shake was engaged on Love Is Blind and about whom Shake talked major trash prior to the collapse of their engagement.

Shake and Deepti initially bonded over being of Indian descent and having only previously dated white people.

Outside of the pods, however, Shake admitted to not feeling "an intense physical connection" for the 31-year-old and often likened dating her to "being with his aunt."

Chatterjee refused to apologize for his cruelty after Season 2 wrapped up, but eventually apologized to Deepti after garnering an endless amount of backlash on social media.

"I'm sorry, @lifewithdeeps," Shake wrote on Instagram earlier this month, adding:

"I'm ready to take accountability for my actions and be better.

"While I've reached out privately, I think it's also important I apologize publicly for the sake of your family and friends that I've upset as well...

"I’m so, so sorry that I hurt you with my words. That’s the last thing that I wanted from all of this. I’m sorry, Deepti."

As for Emily Watson?

“They met when he was visiting Miami,” a source tells Us Weekly of the tandem. “She lives in Miami. They’re making long distance work."

This insider continued:

“It’s moved really quickly. She’s really, really happy, and it seems pretty serious -- as serious it can be after a couple weeks of dating.

"She thinks that he could be The One, it’s that type of seriousness. Like, a love-at-first-sight type of relationship.”

Deepti recently talked to this same outlet about where she stands with Shake.

“He lacks self-awareness in social settings or even in how to talk to people,” she told Us.

“You know what?

"I realized it’s not my problem anymore and I shouldn’t have to deal with it. I think we’re on two completely different paths.”

While he's tried to make up with Deepti, meanwhile, Shake has kept up his rivalry with Love Is Blind co-host Nick Lachey.

During the show's reunion this winter, Chatterjee told the group that every woman on the show is beautiful, but he's not attracted to all of them.

"Unfortunately, the only one I'm attracted to is Vanessa [Lachey] -- and I wish I wasn't," he said.

"It's nature, baby! We're animals."

"No, you treat animals," Nick fired back at the vet. "We're human beings and I can see now why you don't treat human beings."

Shake later trashed Nick as a "twat" and said this week that the artist was emotionally abusive to famous ex-wife Jessica Simpson.

Deepti, in conclusion has moved on from this loser.

She may be dating fellow Love Is Blind star Kyle Abrams.