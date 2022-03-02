Love Is Blind Star Has No Regrets, Still Thinks Ex-Partner is Ugly

Shake Chatterjee has no regretts.

He may not have a soul, either.

Those who tuned in for Love Is Blind Season 2 (Consider this your SPOILER ALERT if you have not yet done so...) witnessed Shake repeatedly make obnoxious comments about then-partner Deepti Vempati.

Per the premise of the show, this pairing was matched up and engaged before actually coming face-to-face.

A majority of Shake's remarks centered on just how physically UNattracted he was to Deepti, as he often likened dating her to "being with his aunt."

"I don't feel that kind of instinctual physical attraction," he said on what was supposed to be his wedding day.

Relatedly, Shake also made comments about body image in general, such as asking the women in the pods if he "would be able to lift them on his shoulders during music festivals."

Unsurprisingly, these two did not make it down the aisle on last week's finale (although Deepti was actually the one who called their romance over, not Shake).

"You don't talk about somebody who is your fiancé, let alone a best friend — or even just a real friend — that way," Deepti told Buzzfeed this week about Shake's public criticism.

This seemingly obvious quote prompted a response from Vempati's horrid ex.

"I've mentioned earlier that there's certainly things I wanna work on for myself and get better at," Shake said on Instagram.

"But one thing I don't feel inclined to do is to pretend I'm sad or sorry about certain things — certain things that were out of my control, certain things that I can't necessarily even speak about."

To emphasize the point, this insensitive a$$ added:

"I'm not sorry. I'm not sorry! I think I handled the situation as best as anybody in my situation could."

Shake went on to say that he's just going to focus on "living his best life" going forward.

"You don't have to like me," he said. "Only I have to like me, thankfully."

Shake concluded his lame video with, "And that's real life."

It is when you suck, we guess.

Deepti's brother, meanwhile, couldn't help but jump in this week in the wake of the Love Is Blind season-ender.

"Now normally I don't get involved in drama but I'mma defend my sister here: ‘Shake', bruh, you're a loser," Deepti's sibling, Sunny, wrote on Instagram over the weekend.

"You minimized my sister's life by making some awful and cringeworthy comments about her."

Sunny went on to trash Shake all the nasty stuff he said about Deepti in front of the cameras.

"You made these statements knowing your own mom would one day watch it; my parents and my entire family had to sit through you talking behind my sister's back about insecurities she fought her entire life," the protective brother wrote.

"We welcomed you into our home, and you saw it as an opportunity for clout; so forgive me if I'm not sympathetic towards you and the hate you're receiving."

Sunny concluded by praising Deepti and roasting Shake on behalf of the Vemptami family.

"Deepu, we are SO incredibly proud of you! We've witnessed you grow into such an incredible and beautiful woman," he wrote.

"We wish you didn't pick that [clown emoji] but despite his childishness, you carried yourself with grace and continued to see the good in people.

"We're so damn proud to call you our baby sister, and know we're there for you always."