Shake Chatterjee to Deepti Vempati: Sorry I Kept Calling You Ugly on Love Is Blind!

It's been a while since we've seen a reality TV villain as universally reviled as Shake Chatterjee.

At this point, it's tough to imagine that pet owners in the Chicago area are thrilled about the prospect of going to Shake for his veterinarian services.

But if his appearance on the Love Is Blind Season 2 reunion is any indication, it seems that Chatterjee is happy to embrace his status as 2022's biggest heel.

So maybe he can find work tying distressed damsels to railroad tracks while diabolically twisting his mustache, or something.

Anyway, as you're probably aware, Shake proposed to Deepti Vempati on LiB, and he seemed quite smitten with her when they finally came face-to-face at the post-pod reveal.

But somewhere along the way, Shake decided that he wasn't attracted to Deepti.

That would have been fine, had he handled it like an adult human being, and not simply run around telling the entire world that he's not attracted to his fiancee, as though it were her fault.

Instead, Shake seemed to enjoy telling the entire world that he didn't find Deepti attractive in one cringe-inducing conversation after another.

Shake was called out by Deepti's brother -- as well as pretty much everyone who watched the show.

He didn't seem to get the message, even when the entire cast turned on him at the reunion.

In the days since that episode aired, however, Shake seems to have finally recognized the error of his ways.

Or maybe he's just trying to rescue what's left of his reputation.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to really just say sorry to a woman that I know I hurt,” Chatterjee said in a video posted to Instagram this week.

“Deepti, I am truly sorry for some of the things I said," he continued.

“Things that, honestly, just could’ve been left unsaid or could have been said differently. Things that never should have been on national television.”

Chatterjee went on to say that Deepti was his "best friend" during filming, and that he cherished their relationship for what it was.

“Even though I knew our relationship wasn’t going to end in marriage, I didn’t want what we had to end either,” Shake said.

“I loved every second of it," he added.

“I’m so, so sorry that I hurt you with my words. That’s the last thing that I wanted from all of this. I’m sorry, Deepti.”

"I’m sorry, @lifewithdeeps. I’m ready to take accountability for my actions and be better," Chatterjee captioned the post.

"While I’ve reached out privately, I think it’s also important I apologize publicly for the sake of your family and friends that I’ve upset as well."

Shake seems sincere, but it's hard to trust the guy ... especially since it looks like he made the video in a busy restaurant during his lunch break.

And it seems that for the most part, his followers weren't buying it.

"It's only because everyone is coming for you," one person wrote.

"Damage control at its best," another added.

"15 mins are up bud," a third chimed in.

Needless to say, the guy remains intensely unpopular, and that will probably be the case for a long time to come.

“I wanted to be partially blind. I wanted [it] to be Love Is Blurry. We all have our physical preferences,” Shake said on the reunion, admitting that he completely missed the point of the show.

But again, had he handled his lack of attraction differently, it probably would have been fine.

Instead, he'll be remembered as one of the most egregious douches in the history of reality dating shows -- which is really saying something.