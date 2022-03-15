Shaina Hurley: Love Is Blind Star ENGAGED to Chris Lardakis Following Kyle Abrams Split!

It's been nearly two weeks since the latest Love Is Blind reunion show capped off the show's second and best season.

In what is hopefully a new trend that will be followed by other shows, LiB didn't feel the need to drag the reunion out for three hours.

The cast came in, updated viewers on everything that happened in their lives after filming ended, made fun of Shake Chatterjee, and got out.

We're fans of this short but sweet approach to reunions -- although it sounds like we might have missed out on some crucial information.

For example, Shaina Hurley didn't even mention that she had entered a new relationship, and now, it seems that Shaina is engaged!

Yes, according to a new report from Us Weekly, Christos "Chris" Lardakis proposed to Shaina during a recent trip to Mykonos, and she accepted.

The tabloid attributes their information to "a source," but it's a pretty safe bet that Shaina tipped them off herself.

Maybe someday Shaina will reach the level of fame where anonymous tipsters are selling the details of her private life to Us Weekly, but we don't think she's there quite yet.

Anyway, Shaina and Chris just went "Instagram official" earlier this week, so the engagement news comes as quite a surprise.

Not much is known about Chris, but based on his last name and the couple's choice of vacation locale, we're gonna guess that he's of Greek descent.

We're also assuming that he's a devout Christian, because Shaina claims Kyle Abrams' atheism was a major reason that she called off their engagement.

(We think it had more to do with her attraction to Shayne Jansen, but that's a conversation for another time.)

"It was a people-pleasing moment and I should have never said yes to you. I should have never said yes,” Shaina said on the reunion when asked why she had accepted Kyle's proposal.

During a recent appearance on Nick Viall's "Viall Files" podcast, Shaina explained that she expressed her doubts to Kyle numerous times, but those scenes didn't make it into the show.

“Because even before he proposed, I was like, ‘I don’t know how it’s gonna work.’ … I was trying to be open-minded because this is an experiment,” she explained on the “Viall Files” she told the host.

“This was, like, 10 days — people are acting like this was years. … During the reveal, I had [the] intention, [then] I’m like, ‘You know what? I don’t know if we should be doing this.’ And when I saw him, it was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is real.'”

It's nice that Shaina and Chris enjoyed their trip to Mykonos, because the last time Shaina went on vacation with a fiance, it didn't turn out so well.

“I was very honest with Kyle and I had told them like, ‘I can’t do this,'” she told Nick.

“I broke up with him for a reason. And I had explained that to him in Mexico, and I wanted to go home. I was kind of over it at that point," Shaina added.

"And I just needed to see my family again, like, we weren’t able to see them for about three weeks, so I had no outside influence.”

Well, the situation might sound a little messy, but we wish Shaina and Chris all the best.

We hope they'll be tying the knot in Chicago and inviting all of out LiB favorites to celebrate with them!