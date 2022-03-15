Isabel Roloff Blasts Pediatrician, Says Doctor Misdiagnosed Her Son

Isabel Roloff has some unfortunate news to share about her very young son.

She also has some harsh words for her very young son's doctor.

Earlier this week on Instagram, the 25-year old told followers that she took little Mateo to the pediatrician a few months ago due to a "tongue tie" issue.

For the medical record, a tongue-tie takes place when tongue movement is restricted by the presence of a short, tight membrane (known as the lingual frenulum) ... which stretches from the underside of the tongue to the floor of the mouth.

Issues such as an inability to chew can crop up if this concern goes unaddressed.

A tongue-tie can also affect the way a child eats, speaks and swallows.

According to Rolloff, however, Mateo's doctor attempted to "gaslight" her.

"A few months ago, I had a pediatrician try to gaslight me and say Mateo didn’t have a tongue tie. If I had listened to him and given up, we wouldn’t be where we are now," Isabel relayed to fans.

"Giving up or shutting down has been my default setting in the past and I’m grateful to be where we are today.

"Talking about our strengths and having pride in things we do doesn’t automatically equate to shaming others journeys."

Isabel and Jacob Roloff, the latter of whom starred on Little People, Big World until 2016, welcomed Mateo in early December. He's their first child.

The stars haven't released any photos of their son's face; nor do they plan on doing so.

But they have been keeping folks apprised of his status.

"We had a bit of a rough start in the beginning of our breastfeeding journey due to Mateo having a severe tongue tie, which made it hard for him to gain weight in the beginning," Isabel previously wrote.

"It was getting frustrating for both of us.

"I think I was prepared for a lot of aspects around birth, motherhood, newborns, but I was probably the least informed on breastfeeding."

She added at the time:

"It seems as though it should just come naturally and be a piece of cake, when really, both mom and baby are learning a new skill and that’s no easy feat.

"It takes time to figure it all out."

Previously, as the infant turned three months old, Roloff shared a photo of herself with a huge smile across her face.

"I can’t believe I have a 3 month old," she captioned the picture.

"This age is so fun. His personality is starting to shine through so much and he’s smiling at everyone.

"He’s the love of my freaking life and I am thankful every day I get to be his mama. Thanks for choosing me, Teo. You light up my whole entire world my dear."