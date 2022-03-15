Mike Mora Dies of Stomach Cancer; Kelis' Husband Was 37

Mike Mora, the husband of singer Kelis, has passed away after battling stage IV stomach cancer.

He was 37 years old.

A rep for the artist confirmed this tragic piece of news to Entertainment Tonight on Monday, March 14.

“Sadly, it’s true that Mike Mora has passed away. We would ask all to respect Kelis and her family’s privacy as of right now. Thank you,” the message read.

Mora announced his cancer diagnosis via Instagram in September of 2021.

According to the post back, he had decided to get checked out in September 2020 after experiencing "the worst pain" in his stomach, along with the loss of appetite and major back pain.

"It was a bit late," he wrote.

"But just in time."

Mora and Kelis got married in 2014.

They share a seven-year old son and an 18-month old daughter. (Kelis is also the mother of son Knight, 12, with ex-husband Nas)

"I thought the whole time that I just had an ulcer. With no idea what was about to come my way," Mora wrote after his very serious diagnosis, adding:

"Here I was, in a hospital bed, during the middle of the pandemic. All alone."

In a separate post, Mora said he hoped to use his platform to inspire others to stay strong through the “most unexpected situations," writing:

“I never thought this could happen to me.

"At just 36, with 3 kiddos, and a wife that loves me. I want to be able to help those that might be experiencing something like this — a life altering disease full of questions and doubt- maybe, hopefully.

"By showing that it’s possible to make it through.”

Mora continued in his upload:

"You always see people post about how life is too short. How you should reach out to those you love no matter where life has taken you.

"It is the truth.

"Don't take your time here, your time with friends, family, for granted. S--- can be over just like that!"

After news of Mora's death went public, friends and loved ones jumped on social media to pay tribute and to mourn.

"Saddened to hear the news about our dear friend Mike passing away last night," photographer Brian Bowen Smith wrote on Instagram.

"Working with you was such a pleasure. I loved all of your questions and your passion for your family and photography. Reminds me of me. Sending love to his wife and family."

He concluded:

"Mike had been sick for a minute but he loved being on set. Today we will be thinking of you at every frame. Great example of why you need to live every day to the fullest.

"And be great full for every day your here.

"Love you MM. Way to soon. He was an amazing photographer and would have gone far. Sweetest guy I ever met."