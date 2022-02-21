Shaina Hurley: What Happened to the Love Is Blind Villain After Filming?

Well, football season and the Olympics are over, but in much of the country it's still too crappy outside to do much with your weekends other than Netflix and chill.

So what better time for the streaming giant to hit us with a new season of one of its most bonkers original shows?

We're talking, of course, about Love Is Blind, the second season of which is set to wrap up this week.

Like just about everything else on the planet, the season was considerably delayed by the pandemic, so viewers who were hooked by Love Is Blind Season 1 had to wait over two years of a second installment.

Fortunately, producers rewarded that patience with one of the more amusing villains in recent memory: hairstylist and proud creationist Shaina Hurley.

Yes, Shaina's not just religious, she's a full-blown evolution denier.

We respect most belief systems here at THG, but, um ... yeah, there's probably a reason that you don't see many young folks from major metropolitan areas declaring that the Earth is only 6,000 years old.

Anyway, we probably wouldn't be talking about Shaina's wacky worldview were it not for the fact that she accepted a proposal from Kyle, who's as staunch in his atheism as Shaina is in her belief that Adam and Eve rode dinosaurs to work.

The relationship survived a lot, including both parties declaring the other one "brainwashed" pretty much right off the bat.

It looked like this odd couple would go their separate ways after Shaina bailed early during their trip to Mexico, but remarkably, she and Kyle gave their romance a second chance when they got back to the States.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Shaina says she felt she owed it to Kyle -- dude did propose with his mother's engagement ring, after all -- to at least see how he interacted with her family.

“What made me leave Mexico and, like, give him another shot was I needed to see him interact with my family,” she told the magazine.

“I’m very close with my family and I knew that they know what’s best for me at the end of the day," Hurley continued.

"And so when I saw them interact and, like, what my parents’ reaction was, it kind of sealed the deal for me. I didn’t wanna make any mistakes.”

Needless to say, the relationship went bust, and these two went their separate ways.

But in case you've been suffering vivid nightmares about the possibility of Kyle and Shaina getting back together, fear not -- it seems they've finally realized that they make a horrible match.

“We don’t really talk. We don’t communicate,” Kyle told Us Weekly.

“There’s nothing left. I mean, we’re not friends or anything. She doesn’t come out much. That ship has sailed.”

Asked why he persevered in the face of so much drama, Kyle says he wasn't raised to be a quitter, gosh darnit.

“I didn’t wanna quit. I wanted to give everything I had,” he told the magazine.

“I didn’t want any regrets of just ending it to end it. And plus, I was following through with the process, you know, that’s kind of what they told us in the beginning — ‘Don’t quit too early, use your allotted time, you have this time to figure it all out.’

"And I did everything I could do.”

Well, he didn't do everything he could do.

Shaina probably would've stuck with Kyle a little while longer if he'd become a hardcore Christian conservative, but apparently he drew the line at completely abandoning his entire belief system on TV for someone he just met.

And the guy says he's not a quitter!