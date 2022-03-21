Meri Brown: Kody Needs Professional Help, Y'all!

Meri Brown clearly thinks her spiritual husband is a miserable person.

She also thinks he's responsible for the unhappiness of others.

Andd yet:

Meri doesn't think Sister Wives fans should be piling up Kody Brown these days.

She thinks we should all be feeling sorry for the guy.

Late last week, the veteran TLC personality once again took to her Instagram Story and once again shared a cryptic meme... which certainly seemed to be directed as her very awful spouse.

"When another person makes you suffer, it is because he suffers deeply within himself, and his suffering is spilling over," the message reads.

"He does not need punishment; he needs help."

The quote is attributed to Thich Nhat Hanh and, naturally, it doesn't mention Kody by name.

But this is how Meri has been rolling for over a year now.

She refuses to flat-out trash Kody on social media, but she does have a penchant for stirring up buzz and drama by making followers believe she's talking about the cruel polygamist.

Who else, after all, has been making Meri suffer of late?

"It's obviously Kody," wrote one Reddit user in response to the meme above.

"I think she is referring to Kody here," another added. "He gets most hate. She believes he needs her help to feel better. She imagines he will need her again at some point."

A third then chimed in as follows:

"It should be Kody, but sadly it probably wasn’t intended for him."

Throughout Sister Wives Season 16, Meri and Kody clashed over the lack of intimacy in their relationship.

We later learned on the tell-all special that this couple hasn't slept together for 10 years and that Kody views Mei as a friend, nothing more.

“There’s just nothing to talk about really. We’re just friends," Kody said defiantly on stage at the time, prior to slamming Meri for trying to date someone new in 2015:

“Meri had an affair. She was leaving my ass. She made it clear to everybody that she was getting out of there. She was done with us."

Meri took exception to how Kody described these events (which concluded back then with Meri learning she had been catfished), but also made it evident that she yearns for the prime days of her marriage.

"I miss emotional intimacy with him. I miss conversations with him. I miss physical intimacy with him,” Meri said on part one of the tell-all.

“I would love it if he would hold my hand.

"I have hope that he will [come back to full fellowship] and also if he never does... then I’m going to create my own peace and happiness within the family relationships that I do have."

To her credit, Meri has seemingly managed to do just this.

"I know that my goal and my purpose and my point is to just be a better person and to just look at the family because there’s value to that,” Meri said when asked on this episode why she refuses to leave Kody.

“There is value to this family that we have created.”