Maci Bookout: Did She Just Reveal That She's Pregnant With Baby #4?

Maci Bookout's financial situation appears to be quite sound these days.

And that fact informs the latest news about the mother of three in a number of ways.

You see, there's been considerable speculation that Maci is pregnant with her fourth child, and her finances are at the center of it all.

Teen Mom OG ratings have been in sharp decline in recent years, and there's speculation that the show isn't long for this world.

The most recent reports indicate that Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 might be combined into one show, a move that would likely result in several cast members being fired.

Like most of the other moms, Maci probably has a decent-sized nest egg saved up, but with her employment prospects uncertain, this might not be the best time for her to expand her family.

Fortunately, Bookout has other revenue streams available to her.

If you follow her on Instagram, then you're probably aware that Maci posts a lot of clickbait.

On several occasions, she's been criticized by fans for allegedly spreading misinformation in the form or inaccurate headlines.

And what does that have to do with the speculation surrounding Maci's uterus?

Well, Maci has been posting headlines about the possibility that she's expecting.

“And just like that … surprise! [two pink hearts emoji],” the 30-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday, according to In Touch.

Obviously, the implication was that the link would lead to a pregnancy announcement.

Many fans, it seems, were under the impression that Maci is expecting twins.

So you can imagine their surprise when they clicked on the link and found an article about how the rumors of Maci's pregnancy are inaccurate.

“It seems the rumors are popping up again so … to settle the score — no, Maci is NOT pregnant,” a source close to the situation told Celebuzz.

“No, she is not sporting a baby bump in the upcoming Teen Mom vacation show.”

The "insider" went on to claim that Maci's choice of beverage proves that she's not knocked up:

“She [didn’t] only drink water on the show. Anyone who knows Maci knows she likes beer,” the source explained.

“No, she is not pregnant.”

As if anticipating backlash from fans who might be annoyed by this bit of misdirection, Maci noted that the “pregnancy news” is that she is “happy to confirm” she's not pregnant.

We're not sure if anyone is buying that loophole explanation.

To be fair, this is not the worst recent example of Maci cashing in on pregnancy speculation.

“Since everyone’s talking, I am happy to CONFIRM my PREGNANCY news!” she wrote in an Instagram Story posted in January.

On that occasion, too, followers who clicked the link were lead to an article about the fact that Maci is not actually pregnant.

We understand that with the future of the Teen Mom franchise in doubt, Maci is cashing in however she can.

But if she wants to continue using social media to earn an income, perhaps she should consider the longterm ramifications of alienating her fans!