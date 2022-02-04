Kim Kardashian Finally Fires Back at Kanye: Stop Attacking Me, Loser!

Kim Kardashian tried to take the high road.

She really did.

But now the reality star and Instagram influencer doesn't think she has much of a choice when it comes to her estranged husband, Kanye West.

So she's gotten down in the mud along with him.

A short while after the rapper called out Kardashian for allowing their four-year old child, North, to appear on TikTok... Kim has released a lengthy, very pointed response.

First, here's a look at what started the latest chapter in this feud:

On Friday morning, West wrote the following on Instagram, in all capital letters:

SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL

West included with this message a blurry photo of North, indeed, on TikTok.

The strong implication here, of course, is that Kim is an irresponsible parent for permitting a toddler to be on such a social media platform.

“My children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission,” the artist previously said during a Hollywood Unlocked interview.

North, for her part, launched a joint TikTok account with her mother in November 2021, following the example set by her cousin, Penelope Disick, and Penelope's mom, Kourtney Kardashian.

And Kim Kardashian, for her part?

She's sick of Kanye West even daring to question her parenting skills.

"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she wrote on her Instagram Story this afternoon.

"As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness."

BOOM, Ye!

Ya been burnt.

Kim, who married her often-misguided spouse in 2015 and then filed for divorce almost exactly a year ago, wasn't done, either.

She easily got the best of West by concluding as follows:

Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.

From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.

I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.

Last month, West slammed Kardashian for allegedly not giving him the address for their youngest daughter’s fourth birthday party.

In the very recent past, he's also hinted that her boyfriend Pete Davidson has AIDS and said there's a second Kim Kardashian-Ray J sex tape out there.

The guy has no filter.

But this shouldn't come as a surprise to,, literally, anyone.

During the interview cited above, Kanye offered private details about co-parenting with Kim, claiming security guards once barred him from entering his ex's home after he picked the children up from school.

"Kim has set boundaries. It's her house," a source explained to Us Weekly back then.

"Kanye can't just come over unannounced and that's what happened. He did come over and security didn't let him in.

"It's up to him to see the kids, and he is always allowed to see the kids. He can see them when he wants."

Added an E! News insider a few weeks ago:

"Kim and Kanye are not on good terms right now.

Kiim "is really upset Kanye keeps talking about the family matters on social media. He thinks he still has full access to Kim and has no boundaries.

"She is over it."